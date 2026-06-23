Mateus Fernandes: Man United brace for any outcome in £80m transfer battle



The big plan for Manchester United this summer was to reshape their midfield, building an engine capable of battling on multiple fronts.

Yet, despite quickly agreeing a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, the 20-time English champions’ transfer plans have not gone particularly to script.

INEOS have kept shifting their top midfield target. Initially, they identified Elliot Anderson as their marquee midfield signing. However, Manchester City’s interest, and Anderson’s preference for them, saw Manchester United cool their interest.

Sandro Tonali then emerged as Anderson’s alternative, only for the financial demands of striking a deal to prove far too steep for INEOS to commit to.

Mateus Fernandes the top target

With Anderson and Tonali crossed off the list, attention switched to West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes.

The pursuit was supposed to be straightforward. West Ham had just been relegated, and in theory, it is always easier to prise key players away from sides dropping into the Championship.

The Hammers, however, have refused to play ball. They insist they are under no pressure to sell and have slapped an £80 million asking price on the Portuguese midfielder’s head.

While United were searching for creative ways to strike a deal without meeting that mooted fee, another obstacle has emerged, and it is a significant one.

Fierce battle for Fernandes

A fierce battle is now brewing. Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as serious competition, and crucially, they appear far more willing to meet West Ham’s valuation.

The Daily Mail report that Tottenham “are also in the hunt and have surprised some with what appears to be an aggressive approach to their transfer window, in which large sums are on the table.” That bullish transfer stance makes them extremely difficult to compete with.

Should Fernandes be open to joining Roberto De Zerbi’s project, Spurs would readily splash the cash that United are reluctant to.

Man United hope

The hope at Old Trafford is that Fernandes follows the path of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, players who turned down rival suitors to commit to moving to M16. That kind of desire would do wonders for United’s bid to land him.

However, there is no guarantee that is how things will unfold, and the Daily Mail report that The 20-time English champions are already working on a contingency.

If not Fernandes, it is Alex Scott

United are reportedly pursuing a deal for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. It would not be a free run for them either, as Arsenal are also interested. However, Scott could prove cheaper, with offers in the £60 million region thought to be enough to prise him from the Vitality Stadium.

Notably, the Athletic’s Mark Critchley says, “United have other targets [to Mateus Fernandes] in the pipeline. They’ve done some groundwork on Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. They’ve been looking at A LOT of midfielders of various types across the Premier League and beyond over the last few months.”

Bournemouth are attempting to tie Scott down to a new contract with a release clause in the region of £75 million. However, amid the transfer interest swirling around him, it seems unlikely he will be putting pen to paper.

Fernandes may be the dream signing, but Scott, a highly technical, press-resistant and dynamic modern box-to-box midfielder, could prove an equally astute buy for the Red Devils.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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