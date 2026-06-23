Lewis Hall: Man United take incredible transfer stance on Newcastle star



Manchester United’s position on a move for Newcastle defender Lewis Hall has come to light, and it may not be what supporters want to hear.

Left-back pursuit

While United are prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer, other positions are expected to come into play, including left-back.

Luke Shaw did well to be fit throughout the 2025/26 campaign, which saw him start all 38 Premier League games for the first time in his career. However, his injury and fitness history suggest United cannot afford to rely on him to replicate this feat.

Then there is Patrick Dorgu, who was initially brought in as a left-back but has shown greater promise in an advanced role. Michael Carrick views Dorgu as a left-winger and the player has shown himself to be a goal threat whenever deployed on that part of the pitch.

United could elect to keep Harry Amass and make him Shaw’s deputy, but a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the youngster wants to head out on loan.

There is a real risk of United being left severely short at left-back, which explains why they want to strengthen the position. Over the past few weeks, Hall has been mentioned to be a top target for the Red Devils.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano claimed that United have held talks with Hall’s representatives to understand his transfer situation.

Romano said that United retain a “genuine interest” in the player, who is eager to leave Newcastle following the club’s failure to secure Champions League football. United aren’t alone in the chase. Chelsea, Hall’s boyhood club, are also said to be circling.

However, according to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, United are not pursuing Hall.

Hall to United update

Appearing on The United Stand, Keegan said, “No one at Man United knows where the reports linking Man United to Lewis Hall come from.”

“They’re not interested in signing the player as it stands. There’s bafflement at the reports.”

🚨 No one at Man United knows where the reports linking Man United to Lewis Hall come from, they're not interested in signing the player as it stands. There's "bafflement" at the reports. [@MikeKeegan_DM, @UnitedStandMUFC] #mufc pic.twitter.com/Xisop872Rd — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 23, 2026

This has somewhat been corroborated by Keegan’s colleague Chris Wheeler who writes, “Newcastle’s highly-rated Lewis Hall has been mentioned as a potential target, but it’s unlikely United would have the money left over to do a deal of that magnitude this summer.”

“Having invested heavily in their attack a year ago by signing Cunha, Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, and focused on the midfield now, United are expected to address their defensive situation in more depth at the end of next season.”

Wheeler also notes that Shaw could sign a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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