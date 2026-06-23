Mateus Fernandes: Why United are “strong favourites” to sign Portuguese gem

Manchester United are refusing to push the panic button in their pursuit of West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes.

A move for Fernandes was considered relatively straightforward once West Ham’s drop to the Championship was confirmed.

However, Tottenham Hotspur are now attempting to derail United’s plans for the Portuguese midfielder, despite his widely reported preference to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United “strong favourites” to sign Mateus Fernandes

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United still view themselves as “strong favourites” to land Mateus Fernandes “with an agreement of sorts already in place.”

It is claimed United are expected to launch an official approach for the West Ham gem “in the coming days”.

However, it is emphasised that Tottenham have made significant progress in recent talks with the 21-year-old’s representatives.

The report further states: “The biggest challenge remains West Ham’s firm asking price, which stands at a minimum of £80 million (€93m, $106m). Spurs are most likely prepared to meet that valuation in a layered and packaged deal, while United’s offer is expected to come in some way below it.”

Bruno Fernandes expected to influence Mateus Fernandes race

Despite the tricky situation, United “retain confidence” owing to their momentum behind the scenes. Two factors in particular have given them “genuine belief a deal to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford can be done.”

It is understood that INEOS feel that Fernandes’ long-standing preference is to play for United and to join one of his idols, Bruno Fernandes, 31.

Additionally, the lure of Champions League football is also considered a major sway, given Spurs will not play in Europe next season after narrowly avoiding relegation to England’s second tier.

United have been involved in talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes, for several months. As such, an agreement over wages, contract length, and signing-on fee is not expected to be problematic.

Meanwhile, West Ham are thought to be bracing themselves for an imminent formal bid from United and fully expect to sell Fernandes this summer.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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