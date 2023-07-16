David de Gea wanted by Sevilla to replace Yassine Bounou



Manchester United’s former goalkeeper could end up replacing the club’s bogey player at the bogey team, if recent reports are to be believed.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that David de Gea is wanted by Sevilla in case their goalkeeper Yassine Bounou leaves the club.

Bounou has been of interest to clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich while United were also linked with the Moroccan before settling on Andre Onana.

De Gea will then be a low-cost alternative as the report states that he would be willing to reduce his wage demands considerably to engineer a return to his home.

The Spaniard remains a free agent after United elected not to renew his contract and speculation on his next club has been rampant, with Saudi club Al-Nassr also in the mix.

A move to Seville will make a lot of sense for the goalkeeper.

As mentioned earlier, he will finally go back to Spain eight years after a dream move to Real Madrid failed to materialise.

Furthermore, he would be the first-choice keeper at Sevilla, who also participate in the UEFA Champions League next season by virtue of winning the Europa League in the 2022/23 season.

If a huge payday is not the only thing on his mind, then he could do a lot worse than join the La Liga side.

Sevilla are undergoing a transformation on and off the pitch after Sporting Director Monchi resigned near the start of the transfer window.

Combined with the tough Financial Fair Play regulations, clubs in Spain are always on the lookout for bargains and De Gea represents a great one at that.

It remains to be seen if the move materialises but the Spaniard, despite his shortcomings, is clearly good enough to be a contributor to a top European side and Sevilla will be making a great choice if they end up with him.

