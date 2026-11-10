Glazers launch bid to buy Saudi club Al-Ittihad amid Man United crisis

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazers, are reportedly in the running to purchase Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

United storm

Once again, United find themselves in a state of crisis, with the prospect of another manager losing his job growing increasingly likely.

There is a growing expectation that Michael Carrick will be dismissed imminently amidst the club’s dreadful form this season. Sunday’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left United languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

United are guaranteed to spend the next two weeks in the relegation zone as the international break continues.

Old Trafford has descended into a toxic environment, with frustrated fans unleashing their anger on the players and the hierarchy alike. Calls are mounting for director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada to leave, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has no intention of dismissing the pair.

This latest episode of the United crisis is merely the most recent chapter in the Glazers’ wretched ownership since their controversial leveraged buyout in 2005.

Unsurprisingly, they are operating in the shadows, although Avram Glazer recently commented to understate United’s commercial appeal once more, indicating that sporting success is not essential.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, the Glazers’ attention is currently on another football team: Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad bid

Al-Riyadiyah [via Inside World Football] reports that the Glazers are part of a consortium that has tabled an offer to assume control of Al-Ittihad.

The Glazers have joined forces with Saudi businessman Wael Jamjoom.

They are not the only interested buyers. Prince Saad bin Abdullah and American mogul Joshua Harris comprise another consortium, while a third, led by Abdulrahman and Sultan, sons of Khalid bin Mahfouz, is also in contention.

It is understood that this third group has presented the strongest proposal to acquire Al-Ittihad.

Nevertheless, no decision has been reached, and the process may well continue into next year, given that funding, existing liabilities, and the bidders’ capacity to operate the club are all being taken into consideration.

United are next in action on November 22 when they travel to Liverpool.

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