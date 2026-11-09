Man United fans turn up the heat on owners with new 11-word banner during Villa clash

Manchester United supporters unveiled a new banner to protest against the club’s owners during Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Dramatic draw

United headed into the meeting with Aston Villa in 19th place in the Premier League after Sunderland pulled off a shock victory over Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea.

The Red Devils endured a nightmare start, with the visitors scoring twice in the opening four minutes. Both Alysson and Nicolas Jackson scored, placing Aston Villa in complete control of the match.

United produced another fightback, their second in five days after Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Roma. Captain Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty to halve the deficit, and Youri Tielemans equalised on the stroke of half-time to ensure parity.

United v Villa — goals and penalties, 8 Nov 2026 Date Match 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4 08/11/2026 v Aston Villa (H) 4-4

The lead was restored to Aston Villa shortly after the break when John McGinn converted a penalty, and Leon Goretzka re-established their two-goal cushion soon after, as United were punished for a slow start to the second half.

Although Michael Carrick’s side looked dead and buried, they produced another comeback as Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu found the net in stoppage time to level the score at 4-4.

The mood at Old Trafford was again hard to gauge. As United fell 2-0 behind, there was a danger it would spiral out of control and become toxic. The fans soon returned to roaring the team on as they laid siege to Aston Villa’s goal.

The final whistle brought a mixture of support for Carrick and boos for the players, as the blame game rumbles on.

New banner

The one constant, though, was the discontent directed at the club owners, the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Throughout, fans chanted songs against their dreadful stewardship, which currently has United sitting in the relegation zone.

The Stretford End was awash with green and gold balloons, colours steeped in the club’s past and now wielded as a symbol of resistance against the current hierarchy.

A new massive banner was also unveiled, which read, “We don’t want a new stadium, we want the owners out.”

‘We don’t want a new stadium. We want new owners’ Green and gold balloons and a new banner on the Stretford End. ‘You can stick your new stadium up your arse’ being sung #MUFC https://t.co/hraatCYpL7 — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) November 8, 2026

United are next in action on November 22 when they go away to Liverpool.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images