Rasmus Hojlund would prefer Manchester United move over Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward is gathering pace with the transfer window now in full swing.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for a reliable goalscorer to lead his line next season after the over reliance on Marcus Rashford last time out.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is the name on everyone’s lips with United firmly registering their interest in the player.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says United will be sending their first official bid for Hojlund this week, with PSG circling for the striker.

As confirmed by Romano in his Daily Briefing podcast, United have already settled on personal terms with Hojlund who would prefer a move to Manchester rather than hold out for the Parisians.

This no doubt gives United the edge in race to sign the 20-year-old but they will still need to act fast to get the deal done without the disturbance from PSG.

“Man United want to send the proposal soon and they want to accelerate as PSG are still interested and speaking to the player’s camp. The priority for Hojlund is very clear: Manchester United,” says Romano.

Hojlund has emerged as one of Europe’s finest young talents after a breakthrough season at Atalanta saw him score 16 times for Piero Gasperini’s side.

His physical stature and lighting pace makes him tailor-made for the Premier League and Ten Hag will be hoping the United board can fend off any interest from the French Champions.

PSG are planning for life without Kylian Mbappe, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, it remains highly unlikely Manchester will be Mbappe’s next destination and Ten Hag has earmarked Hojlund as the perfect man to spearhead his attack next season.

With the start of the new campaign less than a month away, the United boss will be hoping for a positive conclusion to the deal as soon as possible to give Hojlund the best chance of bedding in before the season kicks off.

Fresh reports suggest Harry Kane may also now be more attainable than first thought, with Spurs preferring to cash in rather than lose him for free. However, United are expected to continue to prioritise Hojlund having done the early legwork on the deal.