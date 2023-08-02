Everton rebuff Manchester United interest in Jarrad Branthwaite



Everton will refuse to “entetain offers for Jarrad Branthwaite” as Manchester United express interest in the talented centre-back.

Reports suggest the Merseyside club consider Branthwaite “not for sale” and believe he will play a big role in the club’s future.

Having only joined Everton in 2020, from Carlisle United where the defender came through the academy, Branthwaite impressed on loan last season to PSV.

Under the watchful eye of a man many United fans will have fond memories of – Ruud van Nistelrooy – the young Englishman was a protective force at the centre of defence for his adopted side.

Playing 36 times in all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets while scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists, Branthwaite would lift the KNVB Cup with PSV, defeating Ajax in the final on penalties. Van Nistelrooy described the defender as a “great player” as his time in Holland came to an end.

These words have been echoed at Old Trafford, where the coaching staff are appreciative of Branthwaite’s abilities.

United reportedly have the defender “on their transfer shortlist” with Erik ten Hag believing Branthwaite can “grow and develop” under his stewardship.

Possessing an imposing 6’5 frame, Branthwaite is a powerful presence at the heart of defence while, naturally, dominant in the air. The defender also possesses excellent technical ability, adept at playing out from the back, while retaining positional versatility; though left-footed, Branthwaite has performed successfully on both sides of defence.

With the future of Harry Maguire, a player with a similar profile to Branthwaite, increasingly uncertain, the 21-year-old appears a natural, and more suitable, replacement in United’s defence.

Ten Hag reportedly desires a “tall, physical centre-back” to slot into United’s defence when Raphaël Varane is unavailable; an unfortunate reality which is a constant thorn in the Dutch manager’s, metaphorical and literal, side. Branthwaite’s stature, technical ability, and comfortability in the LCB or RCB position makes him an ideal candidate for the role.

Everton are acutely aware of their defender’s talents however, and will rebuff any advancements made for him.

The club have already rejected a £15 million bid for Branthwaite’s services from PSV, indicating the level of investment requisite to complete a deal will be costly. Everton’s reported interest in Maguire may offer United a baragaining tool to work with however.

