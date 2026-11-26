

Manchester United have made it clear to Manchester United and other suitors that midfielder Fermin Lopez is not for sale under any circumstances.

Lopez interest

United have been persistently linked with Lopez, although no transfer has ever come to fruition. They are believed to have attempted to secure him last summer during their midfield rebuild. Instead, they signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are among four clubs showing a strong interest in Lopez ahead of the January window.

The Spaniard is enjoying a fine season as Barcelona sit at the summit of the La Liga table. He has made 12 top-flight appearances, contributing eight goals and five assists in that period.

Fermín López FC Barcelona · 2026/27 Stat Fermín López Season 2026/27 Apps 17 Minutes 1168 Clean sheets 5 Clean sheet % 29.41 Goals 9 Assists 7 Goals per game 0.53 Assists per game 0.41 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Lopez has emerged as a key player under Hansi Flick, principally operating in the number 10 role behind the striker. In addition to United, Chelsea and Arsenal also made concrete enquiries for the 23-year-old.

According to TEAMtalk, United appear set to be disappointed, as Barcelona have no intention of permitting López to depart.

Lopez latest

The news outlet claims, “Barcelona are set to open talks with Fermin Lopez over ANOTHER new contract as they look to firmly put off his Premier League suitors, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.”

“Indeed, amid long-term doubts over the future of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, Manchester United have emerged as strong suitors of the 12-cap Spain midfielder, who missed the 2026 World Cup after suffering a broken bone in his foot.”

“However, Barcelona’s hierarchy have zero intention of entertaining any approaches for Lopez, regardless of the financial muscle Premier League clubs could bring to the table, with sources making it clear why they are telling his suitors to ‘forget about’ any move to lure him to the Premier League…”

It’s understood that Lopez is viewed as one of Barcelona’s “untouchable” assets.

Sporting director Deco and club president Joan Laporta are actively working to reward Lopez’s ascent with significantly improved terms. For his part, Lopez is happy in Catalonia and wishes to continue.

No alternative away from Barcelona is being considered by either the player or his representatives.

Featured image by David Ramos via Getty Images