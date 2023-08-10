David Moyes reveals why he didn’t sign Harry Maguire for Manchester United

Harry Maguire’s turbulent time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end after West Ham had a £30 million bid accepted by the club.

The England defender looks set to link up with David Moyes at the London Stadium with the former United boss a keen admirer of the player.

However, Moyes admiration of Maguire hasn’t always been such, with the Scotsman previously rejecting the chance to sign the centre back when he was in charge of United.

As reported by The Mirror, Moyes revealed to talkSPORT back in 2019 that Maguire was identified as a potential addition to the United squad before he decided against making a move for the player.

“Harry Maguire was another one I recognised. We didn’t try to sign him (when at United) but we flagged him up at that time,” said Moyes.

The West Ham boss then explained it was Maguire’s physical profile that was the key reason behind him not pursuing a deal.

“I watched him and thought he played really well but at that time he was really big – he had a big a—. You thought ‘my goodness, how big is Harry going to be’ because he was a relatively young boy at that time,” Moyes added.

United’s depth at centre back was also cited by Moyes, with a strong selection to choose from in the position meaning an inexperienced addition wasn’t high on his agenda.

“When I went to United, we had (Nemanja) Vidic, Rio (Ferdinand), Jonny Evans, Michael Keane, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling. So for us to go and buy another young centre half wasn’t the biggest thing we needed at the time,” he said.

Despite Moyes worries about Maguire’s physical state, the centre half went onto to move to Leicester from Hull before making the record-breaking £80 million move to United.

Maguire’s time at Old Trafford has been much maligned and after a decent start to his United career he has fell way down in the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and a move away from Manchester looks to be the only option for the England man.

The move to London is expected to be completed in the coming days with United lining up replacements for the upcoming campaign.