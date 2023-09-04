New details emerge of Antony’s alleged domestic violence against ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin



It has not been a good few days for Manchester United, but they could be about to get worse if recent allegations have any truth to them.

Antony’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, who has been alleging that United forward was engaged in domestic violence with her, has revealed new details of the case.

In an interview with UOL, Gabriela Cavallin revealed the harrowing details of the alleged assault.

Trigger warning- graphic details of violence below

She said she was physically attacked for the first time on June 1, 2022, after Antony had a “jealousy crisis” upon seeing her in a nightclub.

The player, who was at the same nightclub at the time, took her away in a car, repeatedly assaulted her, and threatened to throw her out of the moving vehicle.

Cavallin goes on to say that in a fit of jealousy, Antony told her that if she didn’t stay with him, she would stay with nobody, adding that he, the baby, and she would “die” if she left. These allegations were previously covered by The People’s Person here.

Now, in a new WhatsApp text revealed that was sent the next day, Antony allegedly told Cavallin, “No one will find me, you did this to me. I said things I shouldn’t have, and you didn’t forgive me. Take care of the baby”.

Cavallin allegedly told Antony that he was “scaring me, making my heart race”, but to no avail. She eventually lost the baby after 16 weeks of pregnancy.

UOL also obtained some images. One shows two bandaged fingers, and the other shows a woman with a wound on her head.

Cavallin filed a new complaint against the player last Friday, this time in Manchester, and she claims that she has received “much faster responses” from the police in England than she did in Brazil.

UOL contacted Antony, the Brazilian football federation, and coach Fernando Diniz but they didn’t comment. Antony’s side was keen to stress that “the case is under judicial secrecy and will be judged officially”.

United haven’t taken any action so far and no allegation has been proven beyond doubt at the time of writing.

