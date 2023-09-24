Manchester United join the race for Blackburn Rovers midfield starlet Adam Wharton



Manchester United were not at their fluent best but still managed to break their three-match losing streak on Saturday as they piped Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Manager Erik ten Hag was forced into several changes due to injury while he also made a few tactical tweaks, some of which did not work as planned.

Scott McTominay started alongside Casemiro and while a clean sheet was achieved, it was still not pretty viewing. The Dutchman has now tried three different midfield combinations and none of them seem to be working.

United’s midfield problems

The start of the season saw Mason Mount playing too far forward, leaving a huge gap for the opposition to exploit. While Christian Eriksen solved that particular issue, his legs do not last 90 minutes, especially in big games.

The Scotsman hardly affected play and with so many defensive injuries, loan signing Sofyan Amrabat could be forced to play at the back for now.

There is clearly a need to recruit a more solid defensive midfielder and as per TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are looking at Blackburn Rovers midfield starlet Adam Wharton.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season this term, starting in eight out of the nine games under manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

He mainly plays as the defensive midfielder but can also play further forward if required. His performances have attracted plenty of Premier League interest.

“TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United have joined the chase for Blackburn Rovers midfield starlet, Adam Wharton.

Adam Wharton in demand

“Man Utd have been watching Wharton closely in the opening few weeks of the new season and are believed to have been impressed with what they have seen.”

“The likes of Newcastle, Brighton and Wolves took a keen interest over the summer, whilst Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham were already on the player’s trail having looked at Wharton earlier in 2023.”

Latest reports have suggested even Everton have joined the race with Sean Dyche reportedly even dispatching a scout to keep a close eye on the youngster.

Wharton has a contract with Rovers until 2027 and the report mentions that a January approach cannot be ruled out. A lot depends on the Championship outfit’s position at that point of time in the season.

Blackburn are expected to ask for more than £10 million if the midfielder keeps performing as he has been doing.