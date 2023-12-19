Real Madrid thinking of buying back Raphael Varane after David Alaba’s injury



With fans fearing the worst ahead of kick-off, Manchester United produced a gutsy defensive display as they held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The result meant the Red Devils became the first team to not lose at Anfield this season and the first to stop the hosts from scoring.

The result was mainly thanks to manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to revert to last season’s model which included reinstating Raphael Varane to the heart of the defence.

Varane shines on his return to first-team action

The Frenchman produced an imperious display which included making 15 clearances, the second-most in a single game in the English top flight this term.

When fit, he remains United’s best defender but links keep emerging regarding a potential January exit.

The latest comes from Spanish newspaper Sport (page 20), with his former club Real Madrid looking at the World Cup winner as a short-term solution after David Alaba’s latest injury blow.

It recently came to light that the former France international’s deal at Old Trafford is valid until 2024 and not 2025 as previously publicised. The club only have an option to extend it by another year.

Los Blancos are considering re-signing the 30-year-old but are aware that United are expecting €20 million for a player they paid €40 million for two years ago.

The price could prove to be beyond the La Liga giants and hence they also have former Manchester City star Ayméric Laporte in their sights.

“The former Madrid player, who ends his contract with Manchester United at the end of the season, and the Spanish international, now in the ranks of Saudi Al-Nassr, are two of the alternatives that Real Madrid has to replace the injured Alaba in the winter market.

Real want to re-sign Varane

“Madrid is considering the option of recovering Raphaël Varane. His departure from Old Trafford in the summer is taken for granted, but United are willing to listen to offers this winter to recoup part of the investment they made three years ago of 50 million euros.

“Varane would be a bet for reliability, although he would also be expensive since Manchester United could ask for around 20 million for his signing.”

Interestingly, OK Diario claim Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the 30-year-old and Madrid could even offer a loan with Varane free to choose at the end of the season.

Considering Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire’s current injury, United cannot afford to move Varane on in the winter window without first adding a world-class replacement and those are hard to find in the middle of the season.



The fact that Real want to buy back a former player shows the level of desperation they are currently at and United should not entertain any such offers.