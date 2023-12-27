Andre Onana’s crazy celebration highlights togetherness in the Manchester United camp

Manchester United have had a very challenging season, but a stirring second half comeback win against high-flying Aston Villa has allowed fans to be a little more positive for a while at least.

After two goals from the electric Alejandro Garnacho, the moment every United fans has been waiting for arrived.

A corner was swung in and the Villa defence could only clear it to Rasmus Hojlund, who hit a sweet first time strike right into the corner of the net.

The 20 year old boyhood fan ran to the Stretford End, visibly holding back tears to celebrate his first Premier League goal. As his teammates left him to return to their positions, the Dane let out a Viking roar which would have been probably as much relief as joy.

Old Trafford erupted and nobody was excited as United’s eccentric goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Onana, like Hojlund, was an expensive summer signing that has faced a plethora of criticism since he joined the club. However, one thing you cannot blame “the boss” for having is a lack of passion.

Echoing scenes from the last gasp victory versus Brentford in October, the Cameroonian keeper can be seen in a social media video running all the way from his goal to celebrate passionately at the Stretford End with his teammates.

Andre Onana runs all the way to celebrate with Rasmus Holjund.pic.twitter.com/eV7kwISlpQ — UtdActive (@UtdActive) December 26, 2023

Many pundits have taken delight in stating that there is no togetherness at the club and a lack of leadership in the team. While this may be hard to argue against sometimes, many United fans will point to some clear examples of a side that despite their massive struggles, are still together.

Scott McTominay has recently stated that despite reports, there is not the toxicity in the dressing room of other years. Moreover, Bruno Fernandes’ decision to hand over his penalty to Marcus Rashford and his player of the match award to Jonny Evans does not paint the picture of a team at war with one another.

Even recently, Raphael Varane could have selfishly taken the credit for his player of the match award against Liverpool after a long time out of the team. However, the World Cup winner instead, decided to credit all of the backline for the award in an instagram post.

Wins like last night will go far to dispel the idea that the team lacks unity.

Manchester United fans will hope the media will not have another chance to sharpen their knives after the final game of 2023, away to Nottingham Forest this coming Saturday.