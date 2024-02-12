Khephren Thuram: Man United’s huge transfer advantage over Arsenal in race for OGC Nice star



Manchester United are reportedly likely to have a huge advantage over Arsenal in the race to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram due to the Red Devils’ connection with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns the French outfit.

On Christmas Eve, United announced that Ratcliffe had struck a deal with the Glazers to complete a partial 25% investment into the club.

Since then, the INEOS billionaire has silently made moves behind the scenes as he closes in on Premier League ratification before he can officially start work at Old Trafford.

The British businessman was crucial in the appointment of Manchester Omar Berrada as United’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

The expectation is that Ratcliffe will be granted full control of United’s sporting operations which he intends to subject to a radical overhaul.

Understandably, the prospect of the Red Devils developing a fruitful relationship with Nice which is owned by INEOS has been raised.

Already, United have been heavily linked to their star defender, Jean-Clair Todibo.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson spoke to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column and explained that going forward, Erik ten Hag’s side are in a strong position to have the first crack at Nice players available for transfer, ahead of all their other rivals.

In-demand midfielder Khephren Thuram may fall into this category. He is on the radar of some of Europe’s elite clubs including Arsenal.

However, according to Johnson, the Gunners’ plans to land the Frenchman may be scuppered by United who now enjoy the benefit of having Ratcliffe as a minority owner.

Discussing the situation, Johnson said, “Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with Khephren Thuram as he continues to shine at Nice. He’s obviously someone who’s been of interest to a number of top European sides for some time, most notably Liverpool.”

“One thing that complicates a potential move to the Premier League now, however, is the link between Nice’s ownership INEOS and Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has purchased a minority stake there which is expected to grow in the coming years.”

“So, now I think if there’s any interest in top talent at Nice, like Thuram, or like Jean-Clair Todibo, you’d probably expect them to go to Manchester United before you’d expect them to go to the likes of an Arsenal or a Liverpool.”

Thuram’s current contract runs until the summer of 2025. He primarily plays in the defensive midfield position, where Casemiro plies his trade for United.

