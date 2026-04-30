Morgan Rogers: Villa’s bold transfer stance on United target emerges

Manchester United are expected to make a strong push for the signing of Aston Villa talisman Morgan Rogers.

Rogers is enjoying a prolific season for Villa, who may rely on their superstar forward to get them over the line in the race for the Champions League places.

The failure to secure a place in Europe’s premier competition may have a massive impact on Villa’s transfer business over the summer. However, before even waiting for their fate to be sealed, the club is considering parting ways with Rogers.

Aston Villa open to parting ways with Morgan Rogers

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Morgan Rogers is a serious Manchester United target.

Speaking to The United Stand, Jacobs claimed that the 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also capable of playing as a left winger, is not agitating for a move.

However, Villa feel he is at the right age and it is the right time to cash in.

The England international is reportedly priced at £80 million or more, likely depending on a potential bidding war, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also keen on the dazzling dribbler who possesses impeccable ball-striking ability.

Manchester United want Morgan Rogers to play on left wing

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp recently labelled him as “one of the world’s best” midfield players.

United supposedly view him as a left-sided option. The Red Devils want a new winger to add more width into the side, with Matheus Cunha thriving more as an inside forward.

It is believed Rogers has admirers among senior figures at United.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Premier League 34 9 6 6 - UEFA Europa League 12 2 3 2 - FA Cup 2 1 - - - EFL Cup 1 - - - - Total 25/26 49 12 9 8 -

Furthermore, earlier this month, Sky Sports claimed that Rogers is very open to a move to Old Trafford, provided United qualify for the Champions League. With a win over Brentford, Michael Carrick has all but guaranteed that for the Mancunians.

Carrick managed Rogers during his time at Middlesbrough and it is thought the Englishman would be keen to reunite with the Villa star if he gets the permanent job at United.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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