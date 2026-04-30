Gabriel Sara: United battling with Euro giants for Galatasaray ace

Manchester United are eyeing players from the Premier League as well as abroad as they look to address a key position this summer. The Red Devils are all set to bid farewell to Casemiro at the end of this season.

The Brazilian’s contract expires in a couple of months, and while his recent brilliant form has propelled talk of a renewal, he has already announced that he will leave. Casemiro has forged a stellar relationship with Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park under caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

The 34 year old has shielded the backline well, while also contributing in the final third. Casemiro has already scored nine goals this season and replacing him will be no mean feat.

United have shown a preference for Premier League-proven talent in the transfer market of late, but that has not stopped them from monitoring players from foreign leagues. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils have identified Gabriel Sara as an option for the job.

Galatasaray’s Samba Star

A product of the Sao Paulo academy, Sara also has experience of playing in England with Norwich City in the Championship. The Brazilian left the Canaries in the summer of 2024 to move to Galatasaray, where he has gone from strength to strength of late.

This season, Sara has registered six goals and five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, 31 of which have been starts. He is under contract with the Turkish club until 2029.

Gabriel Sara Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Süper Lig 27 21 5 4 1 - 1,840' UEFA Champions League 12 8 1 1 2 - 737' TFF Süper Kupa 2 1 - - 1 - 135' Türkiye Kupasi 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 42 31 6 5 4 - 2,802'

The 26 year old is entering his prime and his ability to carry out several roles in the middle of the park also makes him an enticing option for United. The Premier League giants could be interested in securing more than one midfielder this summer, with Manuel Ugarte’s future also up in the air.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a top Premier League star like Elliot Anderson or Carlos Baleba to partner Mainoo at the heart of the midfield. Meanwhile, a move for Sara could help add depth to the squad ahead of a testing season. However, it now appears that United could face competition from Serie A in the race.

Napoli eyeing Sara

According to Calciomercato.it, Napoli have identified Sara as an option to upgrade their midfield this summer. The transfer could materialise for €35–40 million, although the Serie A side are yet to make a move for the Brazilian.

The report states: “Capable of playing both in front of the defence and a few yards further forward, the left-footed player is under contract with Galatasaray until 30 June 2029 and, according to Calciomercato.it, is valued at at least €35–40 million by the Turkish club.”

“As things stand, according to our information, Napoli have not yet made any concrete moves to sign the player.”

The report acknowledges that the price tag and intense competition for Sara could pose a problem for Napoli, adding: “In addition to the high price tag, another hurdle for all Italian clubs is the fierce competition in the Premier League (Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham, among others) and in Spain (Atlético Madrid as an alternative to Ederson or João Gomes).”

Final Thoughts

United could be tempted to move for Sara as a bargain option, provided that the finances involved are favourable. The Red Devils’ priority target, however, should be a Premier League-proven midfielder like Anderson, who could hit the ground running at the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

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