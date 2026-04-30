Gregor Kobel: Man United hatch plan for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders to sign Gregor Kobel, but they will have to fend off interest from two Premier League rivals to secure the Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper’s signature.

A New Shot Stopper

Despite United’s main focus this summer being a comprehensive overhaul of the midfield, a new goalkeeper is also on the agenda to provide support to Senne Lammens.

The 23-year-old Belgian has proven to be a revelatory signing after arriving from Royal Antwerp for an initial £18.1 million on deadline day last summer.

The erratic performances of both Andre Onana, who is currently on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor, and Altay Bayindir feel like a lifetime ago after a superb debut campaign by the new No.1.

Both goalkeepers are expected to leave in the summer, with INEOS having no wish to see Onana return and Bayindir understood to have agreed personal terms over his own return to Türkiye with Besiktas.

This makes securing a No.2 an unexpectedly important priority, given that the only other option at Old Trafford would be veteran Tom Heaton, who is more of a coach at this late stage of his career than a player.

United hold talks

In a surprise twist, Kobel – Dortmund’s 28-year-old starter – is a leading target for the Red Devils, according to Fussball Daten.

The German outlet reveals United have held “exploratory talks” with the Switzerland international’s camp as sources claim Die Schwarzgelben “demand a fixed sum in the range of 50 to 55 million euros” (£43-48m).

Dortmund boss Niko Kovac is said to consider Kobel “unsellable” due to the 6’5″ giant’s quality on the pitch and his leadership in the dressing room off it.

But this unique profile, a towering goalkeeper with a wealth of experience and outstanding attitude, makes the Zurich native an ideal candidate for the Premier League.

Both Chelsea and Newcastle United are admirers, with the Magpies having also held initial talks over a summer swoop. There is interest from unnamed Serie A sides as well.

Final Thoughts

While Kobel is an excellent goalkeeper who has operated at the highest levels of European football for many years now, he is an odd choice to target as a ‘No.2’ to a younger No.1. A fee as high as £48m and a wage packet as high as “12 to 14 million euros per year” do not align with a signing intended to play a supporting role, rather than being the main man himself.

United struck gold with Lammens last year; they do not need to keep foraging in a premium market to find a complementary partner for him at the Theatre of Dreams, even if Kobel would be an amazing upgrade on Dumb and Dumber heading through the exit door this summer.

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