Alan Varela: Why United and City are chasing Porto’s midfield engine

Manchester United are considering making a move for FC Porto’s newest midfield dynamo.

Before Casemiro became an indispensable part of the all-conquering Real Madrid side, the Brazilian was making waves in Portugal with his exploits in the middle of the park for Porto.

United had to wait more than half a decade for their turn to enjoy Casemiro’s masterclass. However, this summer, they do not intend to wait too long to get their hands on another South American thriving at Porto.

Manchester United fighting for Alan Varela

According to Sports Boom, Manchester United are locked in a battle to sign Alan Varela from Porto.

It is claimed the Argentine midfielder has become one of the most coveted “number 6” profiles heading into the summer transfer window.

“The financial powerhouses of the Premier League and Europe’s elite clubs have effectively begun a chess match to secure the Argentine’s signature,” the report adds.

The tough-tackling midfielder is intense out of possession, but with the ball at his feet, he has the technical ability and composure to dictate the tempo at will.

Thus, the 5’10” star is “seen as the engine” of Francesco Farioli’s system. Interestingly, Farioli has worked under the INEOS leadership, coaching OGC Nice in Ligue 1.

Three-way battle for £65m-rated Alan Varela

It is understood United, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid are all chasing Varela.

Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly consider the 24-year-old as the perfect replacement for Rodri due to his playmaking ability and calmness under pressure.

Alan Varela Liga Portugal stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 27 Minutes per game 78 Touches per game 50.6 Key passes per game 0.7 Accurate passes per game 36.2 Interceptions per game 0.9 Tackles per game 1.0

Source: Sofascore

United, meanwhile, are thought to be targeting Varela with a view to building the midfield around him after Casemiro’s departure. The report further states: “United scouts have camped out in Portugal throughout the season and are preparing to knock on Porto’s door with an offer.”

Needless to say, Porto are not going to make it easy for his suitors, having only renewed the former Boca Juniors talent’s deal to 2030 last year.

However, Varela’s contract includes a release clause worth €75 million (£65m), making him accessible for clubs with deep pockets. United are going to be in that category after securing Champions League football.

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