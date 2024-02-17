Russell Martin rejects idea Manchester United are about to steal Jason Wilcox from Southampton



Southampton manager Russell Martin has firmly refuted reports linking the Championship club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, with a move to Manchester United.

As part of the INEOS-inspired revolution at Old Trafford, United are currently implementing a host of changes at the executive level.

Omar Berrada, stolen from local rivals Manchester City, has already been appointed as the club’s new Chief Executive in a move sources have described as a “gamechanger“. He is expected to be joined by Dan Ashworth in a Sporting Director’s role, though a hefty price will have to be paid to secure his services from Newcastle.

It’s believed United then want to add a recruitment specialist to this executive structure. This Head of Recruitment would work closely with the sporting director, guiding the club’s approach in the transfer market.

As explained in greater detail here, it’s this recruitment role which United are reported to have targeted Wilcox for.

Wilcox was appointed as Southampton’s Director of Football in January 2023, after an impressive ascension at Manchester City. He joined United’s neighbours in 2012 as an academy coach but was quickly promoted to the head coach of the U18 team. Wilcox was then again promoted to the Academy Director role, overseeing the development of an extensive list of impressive talents.

The lure of another promotion was sufficient for Wilcox to relocate to St Mary’s, where he has implemented a strategy centred around targeting young talents, both on the pitch and off. Wilcox was described as a key part of the decision to appoint the 38-year-old Martin as Southampton’s new manager last summer, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

With the Saints now second in the Championship, playing a progressive and attractive style of football at the behest of Martin, with an average squad age of 24.3, Wilcox’s vision for the club is now bearing fruit. And it’s one which appears to have many admirers at Old Trafford.

However, Martin was adamant Wilcox would not be departing St Mary’s any time soon.

Speaking in a post-match interview following Southampton’s 2-0 win over West Brom, Martin revealed he had received personal assurances from Wilcox that there was “absolutely nothing” in the reports linking him to United.

“I spoke to [Southampton CEO] Phil Parsons this morning and to Jason Wilcox yesterday and I have been told there is absolutely nothing in it by both of them. I think that’s all I have got to say about it really.

“If anything else on it happens in the meantime, then obviously I will have other opinions. Jason was the big driver in the ownership group appointing me, so he is either really brave or really crazy, we’ll see. I have loved working with him and hopefully that will be for quite some time yet.”

While the Southampton manager appears confident the club’s director will not be departing, INEOS have already demonstrated they are unrelenting in their pursuit once they have identified a target.

City officials were believed to have been caught by complete surprise by United’s move for Berrada, while a couple of months ago Newcastle had confidence Ashworth would not be tempted by a move to Old Trafford. Southampton and Martin may be about to undergo a similarly disappointing experience.

