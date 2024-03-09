A task force has been created to discuss Manchester United’s potentially new “National Stadium”

In an exciting development for Manchester United fans, a joint task force has been created to explore ways to regenerate the area around Old Trafford.

However, according to the club’s official website, the most interesting news of all is that this regeneration programme includes “the development of a world-class football stadium at the heart of the project”.

Old Trafford is a wonderful, iconic stadium that many United fans will cherish forever. However, it is not fit for purpose as it has become dilapidated and outdated as the Glazers have refused to take any measures to take the stadium into the 21st century.

It has already been relayed here that Gary Neville has been invited by Manchester United to join a special committee to oversee the regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

Moreover, United have also given their backing to the plans, called the Trafford Wharfside Development Framework, that aim to include new homes, hotels, and shops, and better connections between Trafford Wharfside and Manchester city centre.

However, now a crucial step has been taken with the announcement that a new stadium will be a major part of the plans.

New 25% part owner of the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has already stated his preference to build a new stadium that could serve as a “Wembley of the North”.

Elaborating on the plans, the official club website asserts: “the ‘Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force’ will bring together local leaders and national experts to examine how stadium development can support renewal of an area of the city with rich industrial history and huge potential for the future, and deliver social and economic benefits for the entire region”.

“Chaired by Lord Sebastian Coe, former Chair of the organising committee for the 2012 London Olympics, the task force will assess the feasibility of a new stadium of national significance equipped to host international games and finals, as well as providing a modernised home for Manchester United”.

Other members will include Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Sara Todd, Chief Executive of Trafford Council, and Gary Neville, former captain of Manchester United.

Speaking on the creation of the task force Lord Coe claimed, “throughout my career in sport, I have seen the potential for stadiums to become focal points for strong communities and catalysts for social and economic development. That was certainly true of the venues we built in east London for the 2012 Olympics, and we are overdue a project of similar scale and ambition in the north of England. I am honoured to have this opportunity to share my experience in support of this tremendously exciting project”.

Former United player, Gary Neville also spoke of his excitement of being involved in the project and claimed, “it’s clear we are at a point where it has to change again to ensure that Manchester United has a world-class stadium befitting the world’s greatest club”.

Obviously, there is still a long winding road still to go, but supporters will just be delighted that action finally seems to be taken and it does not seem it will be a quick lick of paint and a sticky plaster solution.

One bone of contention, however, might be the appointment of Lord Coe, a lifelong Chelsea fan, as chair of the entire project.

Also, Coe’s right-wing political leanings as a former Conservative MP and former Tory leader William Hague’s chief of staff may not sit well with the proud working class roots of Old Trafford and the majority of United’s supporters.

Nonetheless, INEOS do seem to have grasped that the only way the club can move forward is through long-term decision making and that there is a desperate need for a stadium that can not only benefit the club but also the surrounding area.