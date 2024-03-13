Man United have “not ruled out” transfer double swoop for Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer



Manchester United are very interested in defensive duo Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Gleison Bremer (Juventus) with a move for both reportedly on the cards.

The defensive department is an area of the pitch United are thought to be keen on reinforcing ahead of the summer transfer window.

There is uncertainty over the future of multiple first-team stars like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

Evans and Varane’s respective contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. Maguire and Lindelof are both attracting overtures from suitors and if United were to receive enticing offers, would almost certainly let them go.

There are also huge concerns about the fitness of Lisandro Martinez, who has missed a large part of the campaign with two different physical setbacks.

United have been linked to multiple defensive targets but it seems like Bremer and Branthwaite are the leading candidates to arrive at Old Trafford.

A recent report covered by The Peoples suggested that the Red Devils are preparing their first big offer for Bremer.

The 20-time English champions are also continuing to monitor Branthwaite as they aim to obtain a cut-price deal for him when the transfer window opens.

In an update provided by i, United could move in for both stars, especially if INEOS decide that multiple players currently on the club’s payroll need to go.

Bremer in particular is understood to be an attractive option as he is available for a reduced fee.

The Brazilian has a €50m (around £43m) release clause that was included in the new deal he signed at Juventus late last year.

“United are set to face stern competition for the former Torino defender. Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his impressive form at Juventus, sources said, with Chelsea and Tottenham also considering a move, even though the latter may be put off by Bremer’s wage demands.”

“Signing both [Bremer and Brainthwaite] has not been ruled out by insiders, especially if Ineos go ahead with their plan to clear the decks when they get to grips with an underperforming United squad.”

The newspaper adds that additional United players who could be sold to make transfer funds available include Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Donny van de Beek and Antony.

