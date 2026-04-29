Igor Thiago: Man United’s plan for Brentford striker unveiled

Manchester United are looking to repeat last summer’s magic trick to take their forward line to the next level ahead of a return to the Champions League, according to a new report.

Buzzing Bees

After the club’s worst season in the Premier League era, INEOS were intent on fixing their misfiring attack during the 2025 summer window. Over £200 million was spent on a new attacking trident, comprised of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and – after weeks of protracted negotiations with Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo.

The 26-year-old Cameroonian was fresh from the best campaign of his career, having returned 20 goals and eight assists for the Bees. Only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak scored more.

Virtually every member of England’s elite was interested in striking a deal, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur pushing hard, but it was United who moved most decisively to secure his signature. Brentford are notoriously difficult negotiators and it took a mammoth £71 million bid to prise the Avallon native from the Gtech Community Stadium.

And while his form has tailed off in the second half of the season, he was red-hot in his first few months in M16 and has scored decisive goals in pulsating wins over Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. Targeting Premier League-proven operators in Mbeumo and Cunha, who also enjoyed a stellar campaign last year for Wolverhampton Wanderers, alongside RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko has undoubtedly been key in helping the 6’5 Slovenian adapt to English football.

The contrasting fortunes of Sesko and his predecessor at Old Trafford, Rasmus Hojlund, perfectly illustrate the logic underpinning INEOS’ approach – and it’s one they appear intent on sticking to again this summer.

Take Two

Sports Boom reveals United are “weighing up” a bid for Brentford striker Igor Thiago as they look to utilise an excellent relationship with their counterparts in west London.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been in rampant form for the Bees, scoring 24 times in all competitions while earning a call-up for the Seleção ahead of this summer’s World Cup. He trails only Haaland in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

United’s hierarchy are understood to be impressed by his lethal finishing and physicality as a 6’3 target man. An opening bid could be tabled before the tournament in North America commences if Sir Jim Ratcliffe “green lights” a move.

Brentford will put up a stern test if the Red Devils do come knocking, however, with the report stating Keith Andrews’ side would expect “nothing less than around £60million” for the striker.

“The Red Devils could spread that fee over the course of any agreement they strike for Thiago should their interest be firmed-up once the present campaign draws to a close. They have already shown themselves to be capable of negotiating effectively with Andrews’ employers, having lured Bryan Mbeumo away from west London last summer.”

Final Thoughts

A report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed United are in the market for an experienced striker to ease the burden on Sesko.

And while Thiago is still a relatively young No. 9 himself, he offers a maturity up front beyond his years. His journey to the Premier League, from almost giving up on football as a teenager in Brazil to Bulgarian champions Ludogrets, tells a tale of a player with an unrelenting thirst for success.

If a £60m offer can convince Brentford to come to the negotiating table, the forward line at Old Trafford would have an outstanding range of skillsets and personalities in its arsenal, all still with their best years ahead of them.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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