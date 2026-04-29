Aurelien Tchouameni: Ferdinand makes bold claim about United target

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has assessed the possibility of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni replacing Casemiro at Old Trafford. The Brazilian midfielder is in the final months of his spell at Old Trafford, and has already announced that he will leave for a fresh adventure this summer.

Casemiro turned 34 in February but has rolled back the years this season at the Theatre of Dreams. The Brazilian was indispensable under former head coach Ruben Amorim, operating in a midfield pivot alongside Bruno Fernandes.

When Michael Carrick replaced Amorim as caretaker manager in January, the Red Devils shifted to a 4-2-3-1 formation, but Casemiro retained his importance. He has been outstanding alongside Kobbie Mainoo, and has already scored nine goals this season.

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 32 31 9 2 8 1 2,418' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 11' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 33 31 9 2 8 1 2,429'

United are putting a lot of thought into replacing the Brazilian this summer, and several Premier League midfielders like Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Sandro Tonali have been named as options. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person has also named Tchouameni as an option for the job.

A long-term target for United

United have had their eyes on Tchouameni since his days with Monaco, but the player turned them down to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2022. Ironically, the Frenchman was signed to replace the departing Casemiro, who moved to Old Trafford that summer.

Tchouameni has been a key figure for Real Madrid since his arrival and has retained his place in the starting XI under three managers. This season, the 26 year old has registered two goals and two assists in 45 games in all competitions, all but three of which have been starts.

Aurelien Tchouameni Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 29 27 1 - 8 - 2,315' UEFA Champions League 13 13 1 1 3 - 1,125' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 180' Copa del Rey 1 0 - 1 - - 13' Total 45 42 2 2 11 - 3,633'

Tchouameni’s recent form has forced United to rekindle their interest in him. The player is under contract until 2028, but that has not deterred the Premier League giants, who are preparing to invest in a world-class midfielder this summer.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Los Blancos are ready to hand Tchouameni a new deal to fend off rising interest in his signature. The Frenchman is valued at more than £70m and United legend Rio Ferdinand has now provided his views on the saga.

Ferdinand wants Tchouameni at Old Trafford

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand acknowledged that Tchouameni could be a fine replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford. He said: “Tchouameni would be great, but is he available? I think he is a fantastic footballer. I remember the game between France and England.”

“Majestic, he was strong. He was so commanding. He’s played in huge games, and he has the experience. I wouldn’t worry about him if we got him. I would be very happy to get him.”

United’s pursuit of Tchouameni could depend on Real Madrid’s next permanent manager, with recent reports suggesting that Jose Mourinho is in the race for the position.

Final Thoughts

While United have a cordial relationship with Los Blancos, it is unlikely that they will allow one of the key members of their first-team squad to leave this summer. However, Tchouameni’s future could be linked to Real Madrid’s pursuit of Manchester City’s Rodri and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, so a move cannot be entirely ruled out.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social