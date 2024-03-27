Former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna continues to impress

Kieran McKenna’s reputation as a manager has continued to flourish as the former Manchester United coach has taken Ipswich Town from League One strugglers to the cusp of promotion to the Premier League.

The Athletic have taken a deep dive into the story behind the success of the former United man.

The young coach was brought to Old Trafford in 2016 with a strong reputation and his former boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, lavished praise on him, describing the 37-year-old as the “most thorough and analytical, step-by-step, process-driven coach that I’ve worked with”.

In spite of this, the Northern Irishman was often criticised by United fans and did not seem to have the total respect of the United dressing room during his time at the club. Some players were described as unhappy with his “dry schoolteacher” approach.

However, since joining Ipswich in 2021 to take up his first senior management position, he has not looked back.

The Athletic wax lyrical on the manager’s reputation as a “relentless entertainer” who is “such an impressive manager” because “Ipswich are winning while playing entertaining football. There are goals at the death, dramatic fightbacks and the surging attacks that define his brand of football”.

In fact, since the start of last season, “no manager in English football’s top four leagues has won more points than the Northern Irishman as the Suffolk side chase back-to-back promotions”.

Interestingly, McKenna has won 27 more points than Pep Guardiola at City in this time frame. Yes, it is true that they play eight more games in League One and the Championship than the Premier League. However, the Ulsterman still impresses as he sits third in points per game won with an outstanding 2.13 points per match. Just ahead of Jurgen Klopp, and only behind Mikel Arteta and Guardiola. Not bad company to keep.

Another impressive feat for the former United coach is that he has also been able to turn the whole atmosphere and culture of the club around.

When he arrived at the club, the Tractor Boys had an underwhelming expected goals statistic under both Paul Lambert and Paul Cook however, in contrast, McKenna “hit the ground running and has not seen his Ipswich slow down, even as they have competed in a higher division this season”.

This is probably one of the biggest achievements of the former United coach. It is one thing playing this way in a lower division, but to successfully carry over his risky style of football into an objectively much stronger league is admirable.

Portman Road has loved the evolution of playing style and it has been described as “electric” and has been revitalised with the exciting brand of football being served up in comparison to the drab style of previous coaches.

Consequently, he has been labelled as “arguably the most exciting young manager in England” and if Ipswich cannot gain promotion automatically or through the playoffs this season, he could still end up in the Premier League next year.

Another factor that sets the manager apart is his strength in getting his message across. “His players speak of how effective he is in explaining tactics, each one clear on their role and that of their team-mates. That understanding between players becomes clear when watching any of Ipswich’s numerous and thrilling defence-to-attack goals that are so typical of McKenna’s style of play”.

“Few teams can progress the ball as quickly from the goalkeeper through to attack, leaving the opposition chasing shadows. That type of synchronisation and chemistry between players does not happen if they work as individuals”.

Older members of Ipswich’s teams such as captain Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo, aged 32 and 31 respectively, have also praised McKenna’s ability to “find new dimensions” to their games and the creation of a culture that everyone can improve.

His young age of 37 is also seen as a positive by the players as they see it as “important in building personal relationships”, especially with the senior members of the squad.

Such progress has seen the Northern Irishman linked to Crystal Palace in February when Roy Hodgson left. It was also reported that he is now a “hot commodity” among Premier League clubs.

Some have even suggested the manager is ready fill the Old Trafford hotseat should Erik ten Hag be sacked at the end of the current campaign.

The Peoples Person has already argued that there is no need to rush an appointment, as he needs time to develop and prove that his impressive style can take root in the Premier League.

However, McKenna is “a risk that has paid off handsomely for Ipswich” and nobody can ague that he hasn’t shown “he is capable of taking a mid-table team and making them one of the best sides in the country. Not bad for a 37-year-old”.