Joao Gomes: Liverpool make key call on pursuit of United target

Manchester United are enjoying a spectacular run of form under caretaker manager Michael Carrick so far. The Englishman took charge in mid-January as former head coach Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement until the end of the season.

Carrick has been a revelation so far, and has helped the Red Devils register seven wins and a draw in his nine games in charge. This has helped United climb up to third in the Premier League table after 30 games, three points clear of Aston Villa in fourth.

A return to the Champions League could have a significant bearing on the Red Devils’ summer plans, as it would make them a more attractive proposition. Recent reports have suggested that the English giants are set to focus on midfield at the end of the season, especially with Casemiro set to leave.

The Brazilian’s contract expires at the end of this season, and he has already announced that he will part ways with United. The Red Devils are eyeing several Premier League-proven candidates to replace the veteran midfielder, including his countryman Joao Gomes.

The Premier League’s pitbull

Gomes has been one of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ few shining lights this season, but he is expected to take the next step in his career this summer. Known as “The Pitbull” for his all-action, aggressive style of play, the 25 year old’s tenacity and work ethic make him a fine replacement for Casemiro.

Gomes has registered one goal and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Midlands club this season, 30 of which have been starts.

Joao Gomes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 29 26 1 1 9 - 2,301' FA Cup 3 3 - 1 1 - 241' EFL Cup 3 1 - 1 1 - 116' Total 35 30 1 3 11 - 2,658'

United remain linked to the likes of Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer. Gomes could be a cheaper alternative to the trio, but it now appears that the Red Devils could face stiff competition from their bitter rivals in the race.

Liverpool eyeing Gomes

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have also stepped up their efforts to sign Gomes this summer. The report states: “Manchester United and Liverpool are both stepping up their interest in Joao Gomes, TEAMtalk understands, with the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder emerging as a major transfer target ahead of the summer window.”

“United are firmly in the market for at least one new central midfielder – and potentially two – as they prepare for a key rebuild in the middle of the park. While names such as Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have long been among their primary targets, sources have confirmed that Gomes has now firmly entered their thinking following a string of standout performances.”

Both Liverpool and United are keeping a close eye on the Brazilian and have also carried out detailed checks ahead of a possible move. However, there is rising interest in Gomes’ services, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also enquiring about the player in recent times.

The report goes on to point out that the Brazilian had expressed a desire to join Liverpool in 2022, when he was playing for Flamengo, before ultimately moving to Molineux. Gomes had said: “Liverpool is a team I would play for. I have a great desire to play there.”

Final Thoughts

United may be forced to sign two midfielders this summer if Manuel Ugarte joins Casemiro out the door at the end of the season. In such a scenario, the Red Devils could be tempted to secure a cut-price deal for Gomes alongside a statement signing like Elliot Anderson.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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