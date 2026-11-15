Home » Will Lankshear: Outrageous scoring form drags Man United into January battle with bitter rivals

Will Lankshear: Outrageous scoring form drags Man United into January battle with bitter rivals

Arsenal are keen on the Middlesbrough striker, with several other clubs also watching him.

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Will Lankshear

According to reports, Manchester United are expected to pursue a striker signing in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly struggling with a shin injury and clearly cannot be relied on solely, even after he returns.

According to reports, United have no other out-and-out striker besides Sesko, so they need to sign another forward they can rely on in the Slovenian’s absence.

Manchester United’s striker chase

The rumour mill is already circulating suggestions about who the Red Devils could bring on board.

Folarin Balogun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been linked, while reports have also emerged of bringing Ivan Toney in on loan.

Yet those three are not the only options reportedly under consideration, as TeamTalk has now thrown another name into the conversation.

The outlet reports that United are tracking Middlesbrough’s red-hot striker Will Lankshear.

Will Lankshear’s Middlesbrough stats
Stat Championship, League Cup
Club Middlesbrough
Competition Championship, League Cup
Apps 16
Minutes 1169
Starts 13
Goals 15
Assists 0
Shots 42
Shots on target 28

Lankshear has been a massive hit since joining Boro from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. He is currently on a run of 13 goals in 13 Championship games and has scored 15 in 16 appearances for the club overall.

Lankshear in demand

Such form is sure to grab headlines, and it has. TeamTalk says, “the majority of Premier League clubs have watched him at some point.”

Arsenal, where the 20-year-old began his career, are said to be keen on him, but they will not have a free run, with Man United also following the striker.

It is not just those two, either. Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to be interested.

Boro to resist transfer approaches

Indeed, Middlesbrough are expected to resist January approaches as they chase Premier League promotion, but it will be interesting to see whether they can hold off the growing interest entirely.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Addresses United’s need for a top goalscoring striker

⚠️ Claims not backed by any other key source

TPP view

We believe that, given Lankshear’s red-hot form, he may have caught Manchester United’s eye as they weigh up a winter striker signing.

Featured image by Harriet Massey via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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