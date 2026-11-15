Will Lankshear: Outrageous scoring form drags Man United into January battle with bitter rivals

According to reports, Manchester United are expected to pursue a striker signing in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly struggling with a shin injury and clearly cannot be relied on solely, even after he returns.

According to reports, United have no other out-and-out striker besides Sesko, so they need to sign another forward they can rely on in the Slovenian’s absence.

Manchester United’s striker chase

The rumour mill is already circulating suggestions about who the Red Devils could bring on board.

Folarin Balogun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been linked, while reports have also emerged of bringing Ivan Toney in on loan.

Yet those three are not the only options reportedly under consideration, as TeamTalk has now thrown another name into the conversation.

The outlet reports that United are tracking Middlesbrough’s red-hot striker Will Lankshear.

Will Lankshear’s Middlesbrough stats Stat Championship, League Cup Club Middlesbrough Competition Championship, League Cup Apps 16 Minutes 1169 Starts 13 Goals 15 Assists 0 Shots 42 Shots on target 28

Lankshear has been a massive hit since joining Boro from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. He is currently on a run of 13 goals in 13 Championship games and has scored 15 in 16 appearances for the club overall.

Lankshear in demand

Such form is sure to grab headlines, and it has. TeamTalk says, “the majority of Premier League clubs have watched him at some point.”

Arsenal, where the 20-year-old began his career, are said to be keen on him, but they will not have a free run, with Man United also following the striker.

It is not just those two, either. Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to be interested.

Boro to resist transfer approaches

Indeed, Middlesbrough are expected to resist January approaches as they chase Premier League promotion, but it will be interesting to see whether they can hold off the growing interest entirely.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Addresses United’s need for a top goalscoring striker

⚠️ Claims not backed by any other key source

TPP view

We believe that, given Lankshear’s red-hot form, he may have caught Manchester United’s eye as they weigh up a winter striker signing.

Featured image by Harriet Massey via Getty Images

