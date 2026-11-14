Noussair Mazraoui: Ruben Amorim eyeing his former star, Mauricio Pochettino will take the final call



Manchester United’s season has been a royal mess, with the Red Devils languishing in 18th position in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick has had to pay with his job, but make no mistake, INEOS and the players were equally to blame.

The co-owners failed to back the former United midfielder in the market, while key stars failed to shine when their team needed them the most.

INEOS have finalised Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine coach, as the man to lead yet another rebuild, and the Argentine will demand backing in January.

Amorim has his eyes on Noussair Mazraoui

Player sales could be needed to fund incomings, and as previously relayed by The Peoples Person, the current USMNT boss will have a meeting to decide the fate of several players.

One of them is full-back Noussair Mazraoui. The Moroccan was linked with an exit in the summer, but nothing materialised. He even started in Carrick’s final game, but things could change once the window reopens.

Noussair Mazraoui 26/27 season stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 5 2 1 8 Minutes 233 180 90 503 Starts 2 2 1 5 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 1 0 0 1 Yellow cards 0 0 0 0 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1

According to Fabrizio Romano, former United boss Ruben Amorim, currently in charge of AC Milan, remains keen on a reunion with the versatile full-back. It will be Pochettino who will have the final say.

“Amorim knows Noussair Mazraoui, the Manchester United full-back, very well.

Pochettino will decide Mazraoui’s fate

“Mazraoui is a player who could potentially be on his way out of Manchester United in 2027, either in January or during the summer, depending on what the club decides with Pochettino.

“Mazraoui is a very versatile and useful player. He can play on the right and on the left, so he could be one of those transfer-market opportunities that might even materialise as early as January.

“Again, we’ll see what Pochettino wants to do, but he’s certainly a player worth keeping an eye on.”

With Luke Shaw perennially injured and Diogo Dalot struggling to perform, can the former Tottenham Hotspur boss afford to lose an experienced star so early in his tenure?

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images