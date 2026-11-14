Malo Gusto not a target as Man United set to shift their focus elsewhere in January

Manchester United finally pulled the plug on the Michael Carrick era, with the team languishing in 18th position in the Premier League table, having won only one game so far.
The players cited lax training standards and tactical errors as the major reasons for the former midfielder’s sack, but their role cannot be understated.
They have underperformed badly, and INEOS must rectify this situation in January with reinforcements in key positions.
This could have been avoided if they had backed Carrick in the summer, but with Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm, the Argentine will demand backing if he is to guide the team back into the European places.
Full-back needed
Full-back is an area that is severely lacking in quality, with Diogo Dalot struggling and fellow United defender Luke Shaw perennially injured.
Noussair Mazraoui could also be moved on, which is why links with Malo Gusto appeared recently, with Chelsea open to his departure.
However, according to Fabrizio Romano, despite Pochettino liking the Frenchman, having worked with him during his Stamford Bridge stint, INEOS have other plans. They are looking to sign a centre-back and a striker instead.
“There are clubs calling and trying to understand Malo Gusto’s situation. Pochettino was very happy with Malo Gusto when he was at Chelsea, so there is a connection.
Luke Shaw injury history
|Injury or suspension
|From
|To
|Days out
|Muscle injury
|11/10/2026
|Ongoing
|35
|Ill
|01/03/2026
|05/03/2026
|5
|Foot injury
|22/05/2025
|01/06/2025
|11
|Rest
|18/04/2025
|22/04/2025
|5
|Muscle injury
|03/12/2024
|04/04/2025
|123
|Calf injury
|11/08/2024
|08/11/2024
|90
|Knee injury
|01/08/2024
|20/10/2024
|81
|Muscle injury
|18/02/2024
|10/06/2024
|114
|Thigh problems
|24/12/2023
|24/01/2024
|32
|Muscle injury
|23/08/2023
|23/11/2023
|93
|unknown injury
|06/04/2023
|19/04/2023
|14
|Leg injury
|02/04/2022
|13/05/2022
|42
|Corona virus
|02/03/2022
|16/03/2022
|15
|Hamstring injury
|18/01/2022
|31/01/2022
|14
|Head injury
|20/11/2021
|07/12/2021
|18
|Hamstring injury
|07/11/2020
|07/12/2020
|31
|Ankle injury
|14/07/2020
|11/09/2020
|60
|unknown injury
|11/01/2020
|16/01/2020
|6
|Ill
|03/01/2020
|10/01/2020
|8
|Muscle injury
|18/10/2019
|27/11/2019
|41
United have other plans
“But at the moment, Manchester United’s priorities are a centre-back and a striker, which are the positions they want to cover. So, let’s see what’s going to happen next in the summer.”
With Matthijs de Ligt having returned from a long-term injury and Lisandro Martínez reportedly on his way out, a long-term option is certainly needed.
With Benjamin Šeško out injured, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss will need more firepower. Whether it is a loan signing remains to be seen.
But it would be a mistake to avoid the left-back problem. Lewis Hall remains the ideal target, but not strengthening now could be prove to be a fatal error that could jeopardise Pochettino’s reign.
Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images