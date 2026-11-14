Malo Gusto not a target as Man United set to shift their focus elsewhere in January



Manchester United finally pulled the plug on the Michael Carrick era, with the team languishing in 18th position in the Premier League table, having won only one game so far.

The players cited lax training standards and tactical errors as the major reasons for the former midfielder’s sack, but their role cannot be understated.

They have underperformed badly, and INEOS must rectify this situation in January with reinforcements in key positions.

This could have been avoided if they had backed Carrick in the summer, but with Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm, the Argentine will demand backing if he is to guide the team back into the European places.

Full-back needed

Full-back is an area that is severely lacking in quality, with Diogo Dalot struggling and fellow United defender Luke Shaw perennially injured.

Noussair Mazraoui could also be moved on, which is why links with Malo Gusto appeared recently, with Chelsea open to his departure.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, despite Pochettino liking the Frenchman, having worked with him during his Stamford Bridge stint, INEOS have other plans. They are looking to sign a centre-back and a striker instead.

“There are clubs calling and trying to understand Malo Gusto’s situation. Pochettino was very happy with Malo Gusto when he was at Chelsea, so there is a connection.

Luke Shaw injury history

Injury or suspension From To Days out Muscle injury 11/10/2026 Ongoing 35 Ill 01/03/2026 05/03/2026 5 Foot injury 22/05/2025 01/06/2025 11 Rest 18/04/2025 22/04/2025 5 Muscle injury 03/12/2024 04/04/2025 123 Calf injury 11/08/2024 08/11/2024 90 Knee injury 01/08/2024 20/10/2024 81 Muscle injury 18/02/2024 10/06/2024 114 Thigh problems 24/12/2023 24/01/2024 32 Muscle injury 23/08/2023 23/11/2023 93 unknown injury 06/04/2023 19/04/2023 14 Leg injury 02/04/2022 13/05/2022 42 Corona virus 02/03/2022 16/03/2022 15 Hamstring injury 18/01/2022 31/01/2022 14 Head injury 20/11/2021 07/12/2021 18 Hamstring injury 07/11/2020 07/12/2020 31 Ankle injury 14/07/2020 11/09/2020 60 unknown injury 11/01/2020 16/01/2020 6 Ill 03/01/2020 10/01/2020 8 Muscle injury 18/10/2019 27/11/2019 41 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Injury or suspension From To Days out Hamstring injury 24/08/2019 07/10/2019 45 bruise 18/03/2019 29/03/2019 12 Ill 19/01/2019 22/01/2019 4 bruise 02/12/2018 21/12/2018 20 Ankle injury 07/10/2018 19/10/2018 13 2 Page 2 of 2 1 Source: Transfermarkt

United have other plans

“But at the moment, Manchester United’s priorities are a centre-back and a striker, which are the positions they want to cover. So, let’s see what’s going to happen next in the summer.”

With Matthijs de Ligt having returned from a long-term injury and Lisandro Martínez reportedly on his way out, a long-term option is certainly needed.

With Benjamin Šeško out injured, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss will need more firepower. Whether it is a loan signing remains to be seen.

But it would be a mistake to avoid the left-back problem. Lewis Hall remains the ideal target, but not strengthening now could be prove to be a fatal error that could jeopardise Pochettino’s reign.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images