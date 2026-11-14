Mauricio Pochettino tasked with convincing Nico Paz to join Man United in January with INEOS set to accelerate negotiations



One of the first big tasks on incoming Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino’s agenda will be convincing Bruno Fernandes to stay.

The club captain has already rejected two offers from the club and even though INEOS are confident of retaining their talisman, the Argentine will need to remind the Portuguese international of the merits of staying.

And for that, results must improve and the club needs to show ambition in the market. One signing that could galvanise the team is Nico Paz.

The Argentine has been on fire for Como, scoring six times in all competitions, including twice against the Red Devils, while registering eight assists.

N. Paz 26/27 season stats Stat Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 4 14 Minutes 824 318 1142 Starts 10 4 14 Goals 3 3 6 Assists 3 5 8 Yellow cards 1 1 2 Red cards 0 0 0

Nico Paz in January?

Previous reports had indicated that United would try to sign the 22-year-old in the summer given the potential costs involved.

However, Clarín have noted that Real Madrid hold a buyback option worth £67 million, but they can only activate it in the summer.

As a result, the 20-time English league champions could accelerate those plans and try to sign the Argentina international, dubbed Lionel Messi’s heir, in the winter transfer window.

United reportedly plan to use Pochettino to try to convince his compatriot to jump ship mid-season.

INEOS hatch stunning plot

“Manchester United is already planning potential reinforcements to revitalize the team, and one of the names on their shortlist is Nico Paz.

“Real Madrid, the club that developed him, has a buy-back clause set at €80 million, which can only be exercised during a specific period of the summer transfer window, between July 1st and 15th, 2027.

“Given that Real Madrid can only exercise their buy-back clause in the middle of next year, Manchester United, who are closely monitoring his situation, could accelerate negotiations to finalize his arrival and leverage the presence of a fellow Argentine like Pochettino to try and convince him.”

Nico Paz excels as an attacking midfielder, and he could serve as Fernandes‘ successor in the long run. He can also play out wide and up top if needed, highlighting his versatility.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images