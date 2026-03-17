Man United inform Bruno Fernandes of “unanimous decision” on his future



Manchester United have reportedly informed Bruno Fernandes about where they stand on his future ahead of the summer window.

New heights

Fernandes’ importance to United since joining the club in 2020 from Sporting CP has never been in question, but he appears to have kicked up a few extra levels since Michael Carrick’s arrival as the temporary replacement for Ruben Amorim.

Amorim primarily deployed Fernandes in a deeper midfield position, which hindered the Portugal international’s creative involvement.

One of Carrick’s first moves was to restore Fernandes to his favoured playmaking role and it has worked a treat.

Fernandes has almost been unplayable and there are growing calls for him to be named the Premier League Player of the Season. He was sensational on Sunday as United eased past Aston Villa in a 3-1 victory. His two assists saw him surpass David Beckham as the United player with the most assists in a single Premier League season, with 16.

The United skipper has also joined Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs as the only players in the club’s illustrious and extensive history to reach a century of both goals and assists.

Last summer, there was heavy interest in Fernandes from the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal offered him eye-watering wages and were prepared to bid around £100m to secure him as their marquee signing for the Club World Cup. However, Fernandes rejected their advances.

He later admitted that he was “hurt” by what he perceived as the hierarchy’s willingness to offload him.

Rumours persist that he could be on his way out of the club in the upcoming window but according to the Daily Mail, United have informed him they will spare no effort to keep him.

Fernandes transfer update

The news outlet reveals, “Manchester United have told Bruno Fernandes that the club will do everything to keep him at Old Trafford this summer.”

“After United re-affirmed that Casemiro will be allowed to leave at the end of his contract in three months’ time, sources have told Confidential that a unanimous decision has been made to try and keep Fernandes.”

“It’s understood that United’s talismanic captain has been informed of the club’s stance since he aired his concerns in a Portuguese TV interview before Christmas.”

The report adds that Fernandes is a much happier figure now under Carrick than he was in the final weeks of Amorim’s tenure. The player will consider his situation after the World Cup.

Fernandes’ contract expires in 2027, although United have the option of extending it by an additional 12 months. His terms contain a release clause of £56.68m that can be triggered by foreign clubs.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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