Cristian Romero: Why Tottenham are desperate to offload United target

Much has been written about Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur’s battle for the transfer of Mateus Fernandes.

Both clubs are pushing strongly for the signature of the West Ham United midfielder. The Portuguese youngster favours a move to Old Trafford, but Spurs are showing more willingness to meet the Hammers’ exorbitant demands.

Over the last few weeks, United have also been linked with one of Tottenham’s best players, and now the North London giants are willing to make it very easy for his suitors to secure a deal.

Tottenham ready to cut ties with Cristian Romero

Earlier this week, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are “monitoring” Cristian Romero as an option, with the recruitment department understood to admire his “aggressive style, leadership qualities and top-level experience.”

According to Wednesday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to part ways with their captain, and that too, on a massive discount.

A year ago, Tottenham valued Romero at €70 million. However, the Argentina international endured a difficult last campaign in England, with his side narrowly avoiding relegation.

The newspaper claims the Premier League outfit were not happy with some of the player’s gestures towards the end of the season. He seemed to had downed tools during their relegation battle.

Now, Spurs think it would be “best to end his time” with the club, having already signed central defenders Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke for Roberto De Zerbi.

Manchester United strike gold in Cristian Romero pursuit

Mundo further states Romero’s price has dropped from €70m (£60.3m) to €30m (£26m), and the “considerable reduction” makes him a market opportunity for Atlético Madrid.

If this is indeed true, United should accelerate their efforts to sign Romero, given they intend to bring in a new defender without spending a considerable figure amid their priority to revamp the midfield.

In that department, United may be forced to look elsewhere, given how determined Tottenham are secure Mateus Fernandes’ services.

The Red Devils are also monitoring Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Real Madrid midfield dynamo Aurelien Tchouameni.

Feature image Warren Little via Getty Images

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