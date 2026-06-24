Knockout blow for Man United as Leeds United hijack Harry Wilson deal



Manchester United’s old foes, Leeds United, have agreed to sign midfielder Harry Wilson from Leeds United, the reliable David Ornstein has confirmed.

Wilson interest

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer as they prepare to play in the Champions League and potentially mount a title challenge next season.

A deal with Atalanta has been wrapped up for Ederson, who is set to officially complete the move after the 2026 World Cup in North America. But United aren’t stopping there, with at least one more midfield expected. Three could arrive, but this seems to be largely dependent on Manuel Ugarte’s exit.

Discussions are ongoing to try and strike an agreement for Mateus Fernandes, but West Ham’s £85m valuation is proving to be difficult.

Other options on the table include Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion). More recently, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United also retain an interest in Wilson.

Wilson is expected to depart Fulham at the end of this month, when his contract expires. He will become a free agent off the back of an excellent 2025/26 campaign in which he netted 10 goals and contributed an additional seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

In addition to playing as an attacking midfielder, the 29-year-old can also operate on the wing. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Wilson.

Ornstein has now given an update, revealing that an agreement has been struck for Wilson to join Leeds, dealing a fatal blow to whatever hopes United may have harboured of signing him.

Wilson update

Ornstein reveals, “Leeds United reach agreement to sign Harry Wilson as free agent.”

“29yo winger targeted by many clubs amid expiring Fulham contract but Leeds win race.”

“Wales international to do medical in due course & join on long-term deal with higher salary.”

🚨 EXCL: Leeds United reach agreement to sign Harry Wilson as free agent. 29yo winger targeted by many clubs amid expiring #FFC contract but #LUFC win race – Wales int’l to do medical in due course & join on long-term deal with higher salary @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/rlHULWbebl — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 24, 2026

With United and Leeds already locked in a tussle for Shea Charles, the Wilson hijack has now added another layer to their growing rivalry.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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