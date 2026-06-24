Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid open door to United target’s sale

Manchester United entered the race to sign Mateus Fernandes after ending their pursuit of Elliot Anderson due to Nottingham Forest’s exorbitant demands.

Following West Ham United’s relegation, Fernandes emerged as a market opportunity. However, the Hammers’ £85 million valuation and Tottenham Hotspur’s desperate attempts to sign the Portuguese have made the pursuit very difficult for the Red Devils.

Determined not to be held to ransom, United are willing to look elsewhere, and they might even land a much better midfielder.

Real Madrid to consider offers for Aurelien Tchouameni

Fabrizio Romano has previously stated that Aurelien Tchouameni is the “dream target” for the Red Devils. However, not many clubs succeed in signing Real Madrid players at the peak of their careers.

Still, Jose Mourinho’s arrival has kickstarted a major revamp in the Spanish capital, with Los Blancos in a desperate state after two seasons without a major trophy.

According to The Athletic, Mourinho wants to bring in a creative midfielder, but a departure in midfield is “seen as necessary to make room” for his preferred choice, thought to be Chelsea’s £120m-rated Enzo Fernandez.

It is understood Madrid and Mourinho are open to hearing offers for 23-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but those close to the player say it is “impossible” for him to leave.

“This has led to situation where offers for Aurelien Tchouameni, 26, would be considered. He could be of interest to Manchester United,” the report underlines.

Manchester United in position to sign Tchouameni

While Real are looking to add creativity to their midfield, United want an imposing presence in the middle of the park to fill Casemiro’s void.

Accordingly, the 6’2″ Champions League-winning midfielder, who has been a regular starter for Real and France, is highly admired at Old Trafford.

In May, The Athletic revealed that United officials watched Tchouameni in person last season, and are “in position should Madrid express an openness to selling.”

Now that the La Liga giants are willing to consider the French midfield dynamo’s sale, United should make a decisive move to test their resolve for the player who is tied to Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2028.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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