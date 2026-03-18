Sandro Tonali: Newcastle star’s stance on Man United transfer emerges

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has long been Manchester United’s priority transfer target, with the Red Devils determined to sign a well-rounded midfielder to replace Casemiro.

However, in recent days, multiple reports have suggested that Anderson currently prefers a move to Manchester City.

United also admire Newcastle United midfield powerhouse Sandro Tonali, and a report now suggests the Red Devils are stepping up their interest in the Italian.

Manchester United working on signing Sandro Tonali

According to journalist Christopher Michel, Manchester United are “seriously working” on a move for Sandro Tonali.

The Newcastle man is thought to be “quite open to a move to Manchester”, having been followed by the Red Devils “for a long time.”

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, impressing with his energetic style of play, ground coverage, and relentless work rate. Bruno Guimaraes thinks his teammate is “unbelievable”.

United witnessed his brilliance firsthand at St James’ Park, where Tonali outmuscled and outran the visitors, helping Newcastle pick up all three points despite being a man down.

Newcastle United demand more than £100m for Tonali

A separate report from The i Paper suggests United would have to be prepared to pay a British record fee in their attempt to broker a deal with the Magpies.

It is thought Newcastle would command a fee “in excess” of £100m for the Italy international, as they believe he “belongs in the top tier of midfielders across the league.”

However, Tonali’s agent has previously hinted at his client’s desire to consider a summer exit.

The report adds: “Indeed there has been a degree of irritation at Newcastle at the noise around Tonali but also some encouragement at the way the Italy international has responded.”

Tonali certainly has the engine to fill Casemiro‘s void. However, his lack of composure and limited passing range mean United would be taking a major financial gamble if they decide to meet Newcastle’s demands.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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