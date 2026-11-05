Didier Deschamps: Manchester United contact World Cup winner over Michael Carrick’s job

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Didier Deschamps while considering possible replacements for head coach Michael Carrick, although the former France manager is said to have reservations about the position.

Deschamps becomes available as United struggle

Deschamps confirmed in January 2025 that he would leave France after the 2026 World Cup. He later said he had no intention of retiring and was open to managing either a club or another national team.

France finished fourth at the tournament, bringing his 14-year tenure to an end before France manager Zinedine Zidane officially succeeded him on 28 July.

United, meanwhile, went into this week sitting 17th in the Premier League after one win from nine matches. Carrick had remained in charge following extensive crisis talks, but the Red Devils subsequently lost 2-0 to Chelsea.

Deschamps has already attracted interest elsewhere, with Juventus identifying him as a possible replacement for head coach Luciano Spalletti and making contact with the free agent (Le Parisien).

Didier Deschamps – season-by-season Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2001/02 AS Monaco 41 14 12 15 51 52 34.1% 2002/03 AS Monaco 44 24 10 10 80 37 54.5% 2003/04 AS Monaco 56 30 15 11 96 54 53.6% 2004/05 AS Monaco 57 28 18 11 89 49 49.1% 2005/06 AS Monaco 10 3 2 5 8 11 30.0% 2006/07 Juventus FC 43 30 10 3 93 35 69.8% 2009/10 Olympique Marseille 54 32 11 11 100 59 59.3% 2010/11 Olympique Marseille 52 27 15 10 87 52 51.9% 2011/12 Olympique Marseille 57 24 13 20 82 61 42.1% 2012/13 France 6 1 1 4 3 8 16.7% 2013/14 France 8 5 2 1 24 3 62.5% 2014/15 France 10 5 2 3 15 11 50.0% 2015/16 France 10 9 0 1 24 10 90.0% 2016/17 France 5 3 1 1 11 5 60.0% 2017/18 France 7 4 2 1 15 8 57.1% Page 1 of 2 12 Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2018/19 France 17 12 3 2 34 12 70.6% 2020/21 France 10 8 1 1 25 8 80.0% 2020/21 France 8 5 2 1 15 6 62.5% 2020/21 France 5 3 1 1 10 3 60.0% 2020/21 France 7 5 1 1 13 5 71.4% 2020/21 France 10 7 2 1 18 6 70.0% 2020/21 France 7 6 1 0 14 6 85.7% 2020/21 France 14 8 5 1 34 17 57.1% 2020/21 France 7 5 0 2 18 12 71.4% 2020/21 France 6 3 2 1 9 6 50.0% Page 2 of 2 12 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

United approach meets a cautious response

Foot Mercato reports that: “Another major European club has contacted Didier Deschamps in recent days. It is Manchester United”.

The French outlet adds that Carrick’s position remains precarious despite United’s victory over AS Roma. The hierarchy are reportedly exploring several candidates, including coaches Julian Nagelsmann and Unai Emery, although the latter is considered likely to extend his Aston Villa contract.

Deschamps is not performing somersaults at the prospect of taking over at Old Trafford:

“The French manager is reportedly not entirely keen on joining Manchester United, who are currently experiencing a downturn, marked by fan disapproval of the club’s leadership and poor transfer dealings,” the report claims

The 58-year-old is nevertheless listening to offers and does not feel under pressure to return immediately. He is prepared to wait until next summer for the right opportunity, having previously been interested in the Real Madrid position before the club appointed José Mourinho as manager.

From World Cup captain to decorated coach

Deschamps played for Nantes, Marseille, Bordeaux, Juventus, Chelsea and Valencia before retiring in 2001. He won 103 caps for France, captained his country 54 times and lifted the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

His sole season in English football came with Chelsea in 1999-2000. The midfielder made 47 competitive appearances, scored once and helped the London club win the FA Cup.

Deschamps began his coaching career at Monaco in 2001, winning the 2003 League Cup and reaching the Champions League final the following year. He later secured promotion with Juventus and won Ligue 1 and three League Cups with Marseille.

France appointed him in 2012. His reign produced the 2018 World Cup and 2021 Nations League, as well as appearances in the Euro 2016 and 2022 World Cup finals.

Final Thoughts

United have reportedly contacted Deschamps about their managerial position.

The former France manager has reservations but is continuing to listen to offers.

Nagelsmann and Emery are also among the coaches approached as Carrick faces an uncertain future.

Featured image by Buda Mendes via Getty Images