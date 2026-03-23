United issue major Sesko and Mbeumo update ahead of international break



Manchester United have made a major announcement regarding the international obligations of attacking duo Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo.

Seamless transition

Sesko and Mbeumo have seamlessly slotted into life at United since arriving last summer from RB Leipzig and Brentford respectively.

The pair arrived for big money as part of United’s push to bolster their attacking department following a goal-shy 2024/25 campaign. Sesko has notched nine goals and one assist in 26 Premier League appearances, while Mbeumo has plundered as many goals with two more assists.

Mbeumo has started every game under Michael Carrick, who was named caretaker boss in December last year after Ruben Amorim’s dismissal. Sesko has mainly been used as an impact substitute – a role he has excelled at, leading to growing calls for him to start games going forward.

The Slovenian won United’s Player of the Month award for February. He also scooped up the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month accolade.

Sesko and Mbeumo were expected to link up with their respective national teams for this month’s international break, but United have now confirmed their withdrawals.

Sesko and Mbeumo update

United have released a statement which reads, “Bryan Mbeumo has had to withdraw from Cameroon’s squad for friendlies against Australia and China, as a precaution, after being substituted in the 71st minute of Friday night’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.”

“Benjamin Sesko has also had to withdraw from international duty.”

“The centre-forward will miss Slovenia’s friendlies against Hungary and Montenegro, in order to ensure that he fully recovers from an issue that United have been carefully managing throughout recent weeks.”

Elsewhere, United have indicated that Noussair Mazraoui has recovered and will subsequently join Morocco ahead of their friendlies against Ecuador and Paraguay.

The defender missed the Bournemouth meeting at the Vitality Stadium due to illness.

United return to action on April 13 when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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