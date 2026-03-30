Elliot Anderson reveals his priority as he opens up on transfer rumours



Nottingham Forest midfielder and reported Manchester United target Elliot Anderson has outlined his clear priority for the summer, as he shared his thoughts on the rumours of a summer move.

Marquee signing

United are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements in the upcoming window, having spent the bulk of last summer’s budget on attacking signings.

Casemiro’s announcement that he will leave at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, combined with the uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford, has only heightened the club’s need for additions in the middle of the park.

United are believed to have a preference for Premier League-proven midfielders, with the likes of Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Anderson all said to be on the club’s wishlist.

The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst recently revealed that the Red Devils want to make Anderson their marquee signing. Manchester City are widely seen as frontrunners for the Forest man but United are prepared to go all out and are willing to plan their summer recruitment around him.

Over the past two seasons, Anderson has established himself as one of the top-flight’s finest midfielders. His subsequent breakthrough into the England team has also significantly raised his stock and value.

Ahead of England’s friendly with Japan at Wembley on Tuesday, Anderson spoke to reporters and was unsurprisingly questioned on the ongoing speculation surrounding his future and where he could be playing his football next season. The 23-year-old explained that his full focus is on delivering for England at the World Cup.

Anderson speaks

He said, “Obviously we’ve got the World Cup this summer so all my eyes are on that.”

“Playing for England, I’ve got the badge on now so that’s all I’m thinking about at the moment.”

On the prospect of going from a relegation battle with Forest to a World Cup, Anderson insisted he is ready for the challenge.

“Yeah, definitely. But ultimately all the games are the same, I’m just going on the pitch and trying to give my best and fight for whatever strip I’ve got on. That’s all I’m doing.”

United are next in action on 13 April when they host Leeds United.

Featured image Dan Istidene via Getty Images

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