Rafael Leao: Fenerbahce reveal official stance on United target

Manchester United’s pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao may have just taken an optimistic turn. The Portuguese forward’s future at San Siro has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer.

Leao is coming off a mixed campaign with the Rossoneri, registering 10 goals and three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions. The Portuguese also failed to impress at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rafael Leao Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 29 23 9 3 5 - 1,861' Italy Cup 2 2 1 - - - 107' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - - Total 31 25 10 3 5 - 1,968'

Nevertheless, Leao remains a subject of interest from several clubs across the continent, including the Red Devils. It is believed that AC Milan are already planning for life without the 27 year old and are willing to let him go for £43 million this summer.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Aston Villa have identified the Portuguese as a possible replacement for Morgan Rogers. It is also reported that while Leao is open to a move to Villa Park, his preferred destination is Old Trafford.

United eyeing attacking reinforcements

United are in the market for a new left-forward, possibly as a replacement for Marcus Rashford. The Englishman spent last season on loan at Barcelona, but the Catalans opted against triggering a €30 million purchase option in the player’s deal.

INEOS remain keen for Rashford’s permanent exit this summer, even though it looks likely that he will end up staying. The Red Devils would ideally like a speedy winger to take their academy graduate’s place in the team, and Leao fits the bill.

Recent rumours have been circulating suggesting that Fenerbahce have submitted a €100 million offer for the Portuguese, dealing a blow to United’s plans. However, the Turkish club have now shared an update on the saga, which will please the Red Devils’ hierarchy.

Fenerbahce rubbishes Leao rumours

Sharing a statement on their website, Fenerbahce rubbished rumours linking them to Leao and Ermedin Demirovic. The report states: “Reports appearing in the press today suggesting that our club is interested in Ermedin Demirović, who plays for Stuttgart, are completely unfounded. Fenerbahçe Sports Club has not made any transfer approach regarding the player in question.”

“Similarly, claims that we have made an offer of approximately 100 million euros for Rafael Leão, including his transfer fee and salary, do not reflect the truth. No such offer has been made to the player or his club.”

“Our sole focus is on the second-leg match against Górnik Zabrze in the UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round and on progressing to the next round.”

“During this period, we strongly urge our supporters not to give credence to speculative reports that portray unrealised transfer attempts as if they had taken place, or that seek to distract their attention by focusing on players who are not on our radar. We respectfully bring this to the attention of the public.”

Final Thoughts

Leao could be a solid option to upgrade the attack but there are concerns about his attitude, which could complicate matters for United. While cheaper alternatives are hard to come by, Patrick Dorgu, who believes he is the fastest player at Old Trafford, could be an internal solution for Michael Carrick’s attacking dilemma.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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