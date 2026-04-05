Diego Forlan lifts lid on story behind Man United transfer



Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has detailed how his move to the club came together.

Forlan’s United spell

The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson sanctioned Forlan’s signing in 2002, with the Uruguayan joining United from Independiente for around £6.9m.

Middlesbrough had been close to sealing a deal to sign him but United swooped in and hijacked the transfer. In doing so, he made history, becoming the first Uruguayan to play for United.

Forlan made his debut on 29 January 2002 as a 76th-minute substitute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a 4–0 Premier League win at Bolton Wanderers. He earned his first start on 6 March, during a 4-0 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur.

He took time to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. Forlan’s first goal for the Red Devils came in his 27th appearance – a late penalty in a Champions League qualifier vs Maccabi Haifa. He netted his first Premier League goal during a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

His most memorable moment at United was in December 2002, when Forlan bagged a sensational brace in a 2-1 Premier League triumph over Liverpool at Anfield.

Forlan made 98 appearances for United in total, contributing 17 goals in that period. He left in 2004 for Spanish outfit Villarreal.

The 46-year-old spoke to FourFourTwo and broke down how his transfer to United transpired.

Historic switch

Forlan told FourFourTwo, “In 2001, we played at La Bombonera against Boca Juniors.”

“I didn’t know it at the time, but in the stands there was a Manchester United scout along with Martin Ferguson, Sir Alex’s brother.”

“We lost 5-2, but I scored and made a good impression, from that day they followed me more closely, until my agent told me there was real interest.”

He continued, “United were one of the best clubs in the world, so it was hard to believe. It took me a few weeks to realise it was serious.”

On English football, he remarked, “It was a major contrast. Moving from a pretty good league like Argentina’s to another with some of the best players in the world. In England, the game is played at a different speed and was even more physical. I didn’t get many minutes in my first few months, but felt comfortable in the dressing room.”

“Juan Sebastian Veron helped me settle in. He was a strong character who protected me from the moment I arrived.”

United are next in action on 13 April when they host old rivals Leeds United.

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