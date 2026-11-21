

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has picked a side as Mauricio Pochettino kicks off his reign at Old Trafford against his close friend Andoni Iraola.

New era

Pochettino is set to take charge of his first United game on Sunday following his appointment as head coach last week.

United moved with speed to secure his services after parting ways with Michael Carrick. United have endured a tough start to the campaign and they currently sit in the relegation zone, having gained just eight points from their opening 10 top-flight matches.

In their statement announcing Carrick’s sacking, United stressed that they felt they had no choice but to act.

Pochettino arrived in Manchester on Wednesday and oversaw training sessions on Thursday and Friday. In his press conference ahead of the test at Anfield, Pochettino emphasised the necessity of winning and hitting the ground running.

Herrera played under Pochettino at PSG. The ex-United midfielder also shared a dressing room with Liverpool boss Iraola at Athletic Club.

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record 2008/09–2012/13 to 2024/25–2026/27 Stat 2008/09–2012/13 2012/13–2013/14 2014/15–2019/20 2020/21–2021/22 2023/24 2024/25–2026/27 Club RCD Espanyol Barcelona Southampton FC Tottenham Hotspur Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea FC United States Played 161 60 293 84 51 37 Won 53 23 160 56 27 24 Drawn 38 18 60 13 10 1 Lost 70 19 73 15 14 12 Goals for 184 87 559 196 107 81 Goals against 218 73 322 87 76 51 Win % 32.9% 38.3% 54.6% 66.7% 52.9% 64.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Speaking on Inside Carrington, Herrera left little room for doubt as to where his loyalties lie, expressing the hope that Pochettino and the United players will win.

No split loyalties

The Spaniard said, “It’s the best way to start. I’m sure he’s so motivated about it.”

“It was to fantastic to play there [at Anfield] and it was fantastic to win there. I had a couple of important victories there and I can tell you that I enjoyed them.”

“So I’m looking forward to watching the game as well. And, for me, it’s the best way to start.”

“I’m sure that all the players, they are also very motivated for it. For the opponent, it is not easy to prepare for a game against a new coach, new players, probably a new system. You know it’s not easy, for sure, for Iraola, who is also my friend, because he was my team-mate.”

Herrera added, “He’s not happy to have Mauricio in front of him on the weekend.”

“You know the connection that I have with United, with the fans. It’s a club that I love and I feel so privileged to have been able to represent United and, hopefully, I can, next season or when I’m retired, go to Old Trafford and, for sure, it’s going to be beautiful for me and my family.”

Liverpool vs. United kicks off at 4:30 pm.

Featured image by Rodrigo Valle via Getty Images