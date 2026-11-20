Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young has suggested that Mauricio Pochettino could meet the same fate as his predecessors, thanks to the incompetence and chaos above him.

New era

Pochettino finally arrived in Manchester on Wednesday to officially take charge of the team. He was appointed head coach last week following Michael Carrick’s sacking.

Carrick paid the ultimate price for United’s woeful start to the season, which currently has them sitting in the relegation zone. The Red Devils have managed a meagre eight points from a possible 30, winning just one game all term.

Pochettino took Thursday’s training session and is expected to do likewise on Friday before Sunday’s trip to Liverpool at Anfield.

The Argentine coach has spoken passionately about his desire to turn things around and put United’s recent troubles behind them. But Young believes nothing will truly change unless drastic changes happen at the executive level.

Young’s concern

The former England international told Standard Sport, “This season has been tough. I’ve said that Michael Carrick worked miracles last season with the squad that was there.”

“Do I think things still need to change? Yeah, I think until things change from the top down to the manager, (United will continue to struggle).”

“I think that things might start well, but there’s always going to be some issues there.”

Young further stated in a separate interview, “I think he’s going to need a few transfer windows. To get his players in and get rid of some of the players that are there.”

“I think it took him two or three years to get his team right, especially at Tottenham Hotspur, to then finally see the Tottenham that he wanted to see. And they were in the Champions League, got to the Champions League final, were finishing second and third.”

Manchester United’s 2026/27 results Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D

“So I think it’s going to take a bit of time. But I’m sure he’s thinking he’s going to be the man that can change things around.”

Young explained that he was not surprised by Carrick’s dismissal.

“I think it was always going to be a change with how results have been going of late. And I think Michael Carrick knew the size of the job that he was taking on. I’ve said that it was one of them things where, until things are aligned from the top to the bottom, I knew that there was going to be a different manager coming in.”

“I think players have to take it upon themselves and have a hard look in the mirror at themselves. Now go out and represent the football club in the right way.”

Liverpool vs. United kicks off at 4.30 pm.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images