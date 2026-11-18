Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young has urged new head coach Mauricio Pochettino to oust Bruno Fernandes and build the team around Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White instead.

First day

Pochettino officially took over the reins at United today following confirmation of his appointment last week.

Michael Carrick was finally dismissed after a poor start that saw United only win one of their opening 10 Premier League games. United are currently in the relegation zone, having amassed just eight points from a possible 30.

Before Pochettino arrived, a section of his backroom staff oversaw training on Tuesday.

The Argentine coach has made it clear he is under no illusions about the enormity of the task that awaits him at Old Trafford, and Young has advised him to be brutal, starting with weeding out players who are not good enough to wear the shirt.

Speaking on the Overlap Daily, Young also called on Pochettino to offload Fernandes and replace him with Gibbs-White.

Young delivers brutal advice

The former England international said, “There are a lot of players there that shouldn’t be playing for Manchester United, shouldn’t be in that squad.”

“And I’m sure Mauricio Pochettino is going to be looking at that squad and going, ‘Right, what do I need? How long is it going to take me to change this squad?’ Straight away, first and foremost, he’s got to go in and he’s going to put his stamp on it straight away. It’s just the manager that you want [as a fan].”

“He said he wanted to come back to England. There’s going to be a lot of expectation as soon as he comes back. Could it have been that he’d come years ago? Possibly.”

Young continued, “He [Fernandes] has been unbelievable for the club – the standout performer. But there’s been so much that’s come about as he turned down another contract that we’re hearing. You want to build around a player. He’s 33 next year… Age is nothing but a number. But he’s not in his peak.”

“I wouldn’t say past it, but he’s getting older now.”

Bruno Fernandes goals and assists this season Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Goals 4 2 0 6 Assists 2 0 0 2

“Now, for me, I’m going to throw a name out now. I would go and sign Morgan Gibbs-White. Now, I’m just throwing that name out there, but you’re thinking a No. 10, you want to build a team around a player. I think that he’s young, he’s hungry, he’s just got into an England squad. I think he’s got the capabilities to go and play for – no disrespect to Nottingham Forest – a bigger club.”

“He’s shown more than enough at Nottingham Forest to be able to go and say, ‘Do you know what, I could play for a bigger club like Manchester United and take the weight of that.'”

“For Morgan Gibbs-White, he’s now around the England squad. Now, players talk. Players will talk, and you’re looking at other players around the England squad and you like playing for the title.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by JC Ruiz via Getty Images