Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has hit out at the club for the summer signing of Andrey Santos.

Santos’ progress

Santos has endured a mixed start to life at United, having joined the club in the summer from Chelsea. United forked out £50m to secure his signature.

He arrived as part of United’s efforts to bolster their midfield department after the club finished third and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence.

The Brazilian enjoyed a promising pre-season but only started four of the 10 Premier League games that Michael Carrick oversaw before he was sacked last week.

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival presents an opportunity for Santos to finally kick on and show his true potential. Jamie Redknapp reportedly criticised United for paying such a big sum for Santos, as opposed to going for a more proven player.

In an interview with The Sun, Ince echoed Redknapp’s sentiments.

Ince’s remarks

The former United and Liverpool man told the newspaper, “Why did they spend £50m on Santos? That’s £50m wasted. They could have put that into the defence or bought a striker.”

“They have [Kobbie] Mainoo, who needs to develop. He needs to be playing, not Santos. Tielemans, again, fantastic at Villa but it’s a different conversation when you come to United.”

He added, “Tielemans, again, fantastic at Villa but it’s a different conversation when you come to United. The game’s changing. It’s not all pass, pass, pass now. You’ve got to win your duels. You used to hear Pep Guardiola say every time, ‘We didn’t win our duels, we didn’t win our tackles.'”

“The game’s more physical, more powerful.”

Ince questioned United’s ability to attract football’s biggest stars.

“What you’ve got is players playing for Manchester United, not Manchester United players. That’s a big difference. Who’s a Manchester United player out there? [Declan] Rice, Jude Bellingham. They are who you should be going for.”

every player to play for both Liverpool and Manchester United Player United United apps United goals Liverpool Liverpool apps Liverpool goals Source Paul Ince 1989–1995 151 21 1997–1999 81 17 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Tommy Reid 1929–1933 101 67 1926–1929 51 30 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Thomas McNulty 1949–1954 59 0 1954–1958 36 0 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 1996–2004 297 156 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Phil Chisnall 1961–1964 47 10 1964–1967 6 1 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) George Livingstone 1908–1914 46 14 1902–1903 31 4 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Tommy Robertson 1903 3 0 1898–1902 126 32 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Peter Beardsley 1982 1 0 1987–1991 175 61 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia Source: Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

“Since Sir Alex Ferguson left it’s been a complete disaster. Would every player in the world want to come to United? They don’t, because it’s a basket case there, a shambles.”

United face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images