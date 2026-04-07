Joshua Zirkzee sparks Serie A transfer war as Como eye Man United star

A transfer war is set to erupt over Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee as a host of teams in Serie A prepare to battle for his signature this summer, according to a new report.

A Return to Italy

Despite Zirkzee’s struggles since arriving at Old Trafford in 2024, the 24-year-old retains many admirers in Italy after his outstanding performances for Bologna prior to the move. During the 2023/24 season, the Netherlands international helped the Rossoblu achieve Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history, while also scooping up Serie A’s Young Player of the Year award in the process.

INEOS’ logic in targeting Zirkzee – a 6’4 centre-forward with the versatility to play across the frontline – was sound, with a host of other top sides also hot on his tail that summer due to a £34.4m release clause in his contract.

However, the Dutchman has been unable to apply his obvious talents in England, with the Premier League simply a different beast to any other division in Europe. Nine goals and four assists in 69 appearances in a red shirt tell their own story.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 18 4 2 1 1 - - 510' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - - 28' EFL Cup 1 0 - - 1 - - 8' Total 20 4 2 1 2 - - 546'

Nonetheless, his admirers in Italy have not been perturbed by this decline, with a strong sense that United are the problem, not the player, given the dramatic improvements others have made when swapping England for Italy – such as Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund‘s transformation in Naples.

Indeed, Serie A champions Napoli are one of the clubs who retain an interest in Zirkzee, while AS Roma and Juventus also made overtures to sign him in January. United rejected these advances due to a lack of numbers in Michael Carrick’s attack, but both are expected to make fresh approaches this summer.

Two new sides are set to join the three heavyweights, however, with a growing sense that a return to Italy is the best step for Zirkzee to get his career back on track.

Atalanta and Como enter the race

TEAMtalk reveals Atalanta and hotshots Como 1907 have now thrown their hats into the ring alongside their rivals.

“Juve’s decision to move away from Jonathan David, who has played infrequently of late and could leave this summer, has only strengthened their focus on Zirkzee. TEAMtalk understands that Roma, Atalanta and ambitious Como – who are pushing for Champions League qualification – have all registered strong interest in Zirkzee.”

The report states that Serie A is the “most likely destination at this stage, given his previous success in the league and the volume of suitors”, while reiterating United’s willingness to part ways should a suitable offer arrive. “Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United have already informed Zirkzee’s camp they will not stand in his way this summer, a notable shift from their position in January, when they insisted he could not leave.

“However, the Red Devils are equally clear that they have no intention of accepting a loss on the striker they signed for just over £35million in 2024.”

Final Thoughts

The idea of United refusing to compromise on the fee they initially forked out for Zirkzee appears naïve, given how poorly he has performed since joining. However, this will instead relate to the forward’s outstanding book value, rather than the original price.

With three years remaining on his deal, Zirkzee would need to be sold for a minimum of £21.9m this summer to avoid incurring a negative PSR hit. And while Italian sides are notoriously difficult negotiators, this is a much more palatable figure, particularly for a club as ambitious and well-backed as Como.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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