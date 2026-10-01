

Despite the obvious need to reinforce at left-back, INEOS chose to ignore the problem in the summer. Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is paying the price, with Luke Shaw already missing three games so far.

Patrick Dorgu has struggled in that role, forcing the head coach to play Noussair Mazraoui there, even though the Moroccan is far more adept on the right.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Lewis Hall, but the Red Devils’ focus on a midfield revamp meant Newcastle refused to play ball.

United were supposed to go back in for the Englishman, but the Magpies have reportedly agreed a new long-term deal, and that could force INEOS to look elsewhere.

United need reinforcements at left-back

This is exactly why Alejandro Balde, who rejected a summer move to Old Trafford, is back on the radar as his struggles at Camp Nou continue.

However, the 20-time English league champions are keeping a backup plan ready in case none of these deals materialise. Academy graduate Harry Amass, who was close to leaving in the summer, might be the biggest beneficiary.

The 19-year-old remains the only specialist backup to Shaw, and he has already made one cameo appearance off the bench this season.

His current deal ends next summer, but INEOS are keen not to lose him on a free. According to The Manchester Evening News, they are planning to trigger the one-year extension option in his current deal to keep him at the Theatre of Dreams at least until 2027.

Harry Amass set for contract extension

“Amass has just nine months remaining on his United contract, but the club have the option to extend his deal by 12 months, which is due to be exercised before the January transfer window.

“That will not come as a surprise to anyone. United are set to activate their option to give themselves some breathing space and to protect Amass’ value ahead of the summer, which will be a chance for him to leave permanently.

“Amass has changed agencies after failing to get a move last summer. The youngster could be allowed to leave on loan in January, depending on the fitness situation with Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu at that time, but there will be permanent options on the table in the summer.”

This effectively stops rival suitors from speaking to Harry Amass regarding a free exit in the summer.

The Carrington product has changed agencies in a bid to earn a move away, but with Dorgu and Mazraoui both injured, the England Under-20 international could potentially earn himself a longer stay in Manchester if he can grab his chances when they arrive.

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