Manchester United have a great opportunity to give fringe players and recently recovered stars valuable minutes ahead of the Premier League’s resumption following the September international break.

The Red Devils are set to face fellow INEOS-owned outfit FC Lausanne-Sport this week in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Carrington.

Players who did not make the cut for their national teams, as well as academy graduates who are knocking on the first team door, are likely to get chances in the game.

Most importantly, Michael Carrick could turn to players who are on their way back from injury to assess how far along they are and whether they are ready to return against Tottenham Hotspur on 10 October.

Carlos Baleba to earn minutes vs FC Lausanne-Sport

Amad is one player who is pushing to play, as is Carlos Baleba, INEOS’ costliest buy of the summer.

According to The Athletic, the ex-Brighton ace has recovered ahead of schedule, and his dedication has impressed coaches at Carrington.

There is a chance that the defensive midfielder will earn his first minutes against the Swiss side.

If the Cameroonian finishes the game unscathed, Carrick could finally hand him his United debut at Old Trafford against their North London rivals.

Carrick needs Carlos Baleba vs Spurs

“Baleba, 22, has actually healed quicker than expected, which allowed him to be part of the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw at Fulham in the final game before players headed off with their countries. His work ethic has impressed staff.

“The midfielder was not deemed fit enough to be selected by Cameroon for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in this window, given he has yet to play a minute this season, but could feature when a United academy side take on Lausanne-Sport of Switzerland later this week.”

Carrick has badly missed the Cameroonian, with the midfield duo of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo struggling to contain the opposition.

Carlos Baleba will inject energy and legs into the midfield and shield the leaky backline. That should also help improve United’s abysmal fitness stats recorded so far this season.

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