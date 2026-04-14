Christ Inao Oulai: Chelsea make key decision on pursuit of United target

Manchester United’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Monday at Old Trafford further highlighted the need for midfield reinforcements this summer. The Red Devils arrived at the game with an opportunity to strengthen their quest for a top-four finish, with Aston Villa and Chelsea both dropping points over the weekend.

Unfortunately, Michael Carrick’s men had an off-day at the office, with the midfield coming under scrutiny. With Kobbie Mainoo picking up an injury in the buildup to the game, the English manager opted to partner Manuel Ugarte alongside Casemiro in midfield.

The Uruguayan struggled to convince once again, although the Brazilian did score the consolation goal. However, Casemiro is set to leave this summer once his contract expires, while Ugarte could also follow him out of the door.

INEOS are expected to reinforce the midfield before the start of next season, and a new midfield reinforcer remains a priority. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person named Trabzonspor starlet Christ Inao Oulai as an option for the job.

Trabzonspor’s rising star

Oulai arrived in north-eastern Turkey last summer and has since cemented his place in the starting XI. The 19 year old midfielder has made 23 appearances already in all competitions this season, all but two of which have been starts.

Christ Inao Oulai Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Süper Lig 20 20 2 4 8 - 1,729' Türkiye Kupasi 3 1 - - 1 - 160' Ligue 2 - - - - - 1 - Total 23 21 2 4 9 1 1,889'

His efforts have already forced the Old Trafford hierarchy to take note, with the player identified as Casemiro’s possible heir. United are keeping an eye on emerging talents across the planet of late, and the Ivorian suits their revamped youth-centric transfer policy.

United sent Andre Onana on a season-long loan to Trabzonspor last summer, so they could take advantage of their contacts at the club to win the race for Oulai. However, the previous report suggested that the Turkish club are likely to demand a fee in excess of €40 million (£35 million / $46.5 million) to part ways with their prized asset.

An update on the player’s situation has now emerged.

Chelsea eyeing Oulai

According to Turkish Football, United will face competition from Chelsea in the race to sign Oulai. The report states: “Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ready to go head-to-head for the signature of Trabzonspor’s breakout talent, Christ Inao Oulai, as the summer transfer window loom, sources have told Turkish-Football.”

Oulai has convinced his suitors with his all-round abilities, regularly contributing in attack while also screening the backline. The report also names Tottenham Hotspur among the teenager’s suitors, with the race for his signature likely to heat up in the coming weeks.

The report insists that prising Oulai away will not be easy, as Trabzonspor are holding out for a premium fee, adding: “Trabzonspor has reportedly slapped a €50 million (£41.5m) price tag on their prized asset.”

However, given the Ivorian’s lack of experience in a top European league, there is an expectation that Chelsea and United will try to get a deal done for less. The teenager is likely to be enticed by a move to the Premier League, with both Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford emerging as lucrative destinations.

Final Thoughts

United’s refreshing change of transfer strategy has already paid dividends so far. However, Oulai’s massive price tag makes this a risky move, so the Red Devils should proceed with caution.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social