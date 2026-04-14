Michael Owen slams Fernandes, Amad and Sesko for costly Leeds blunder



Former Manchester United forward Michael Owen has taken a swipe at Bruno Fernandes, Amad and Benjamin Sesko for their role in one of Leeds United’s goals on Monday evening.

Defeated

A timid and uninspiring United side were punished by Leeds at Old Trafford, falling to a 2-1 loss after a lengthy 24-day layoff.

Noah Okafor capitalised on woeful United defending to net twice in the first half, establishing a commanding lead for Leeds. For the first goal, Manuel Ugarte’s inability to prevent the cross and Noussair Mazraoui’s misjudgment of the ball’s flight allowed Okafor to slot calmly home beyond Senne Lammens.

Okafor was at it again at the half-hour mark, this time volleying the ball into the back of the net after United repeatedly failed to clear their lines.

Things worsened for United when Lisandro Martinez was sent off in the early stages of the second half for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair.

Casemiro pulled one back for United and despite a late onslaught, Leeds held on for all three points.

Though controversial refereeing decisions dominated the post-match discussion, Michael Carrick conceded that United’s slow start also played a part.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen highlighted Fernandes, Amad and Sesko as the players to blame for Okafor’s second of the evening.

Owen’s remarks

Owen said, “There are only seven Man Utd players who can [affect] things.”

“Sesko needs to come back in, Amad half-heartedly enters the picture but does nothing, and Fernandes is still lying down”

“That is three players who are irrelevant to the team. You can’t be defending with just seven players. Every time they clear it out [of] the box, Leeds just put it back in.”

Owen added, “Man United are hard to beat nowadays.”

“This is a big result for Leeds. Probably the one they didn’t budget on. If they could have squeezed a point out of this, then they would have snapped your hand off before the game.”

“To get three is very nearly job done for them.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Chelsea.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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