Bruno Fernandes: Owen Hargreaves delivers huge verdict on United ace

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has hailed Bruno Fernandes following the hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win against Chelsea on Saturday. The Red Devils were eager to get the better of the Blues this weekend after dropping points against Leeds United earlier in the week.

United were third in the Premier League table ahead of the game, but needed to pick up all three points to keep fellow top-four contenders at bay. The English giants, however, were without Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, who were both suspended for the match.

Long-time absentee Matthijs de Ligt remained sidelined, while the sudden injury to Leny Yoro left the team short of defenders. Having fielded Noussair Mazraoui alongside Ayden Heaven as the centre-back pairing, the Red Devils were under pressure at Stamford Bridge right from kick-off.

However, United’s mercurial skipper stood up to ensure that they secured all three points and remained in control of the top-four race.

Closing in on a Premier League record

It was a moment of magic from Fernandes that unlocked the game for the visitors. Latching on to a Bryan Mbeumo pass, the Portuguese Magnifico brushed off Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Garnacho to set up Matheus Cunha in the 43rd minute.

It was the United skipper’s 18th Premier League assist this season and once again highlighted his importance to the team. In the process, Fernandes moved within touching distance of Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s Premier League record of 20 assists in a single campaign.

The 31 year old has now scored eight goals and set up 19 more in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 30 8 18 4 - 2,618' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 32 31 8 19 4 - 2,753'

Fernandes has now registered a goal contribution in each of his last six games, and Hargreaves has reserved special praise for the player.

Best Player in the Premier League

Speaking on TNT Sports after the game, Hargreaves hailed the Portuguese as the best player in the league. He said: “Bruno Fernandes, he will be up for player of the year this season, he just creates big moments. He was the architect today, best player on the pitch by a mile and obviously with Cunha finishing up, it feels like Champions League football is coming back to Manchester United.”

”He is the best central midfielder in the Premier League. Kevin de Bruyne was the best for a while but it is Bruno right now. Right now I think he is the best player in the Premier League, it depends, he has had the best performance over the whole season.”

”I think [the award] will depend on who wins the title so I think if it is Arsenal it will be a Declan Rice or a Gabriel, if it is not then I think it will be Bruno Fernandes. He has been fabulous in terms of creation and assists, and again a bit of experience.”

Against Chelsea, Fernandes registered nine passes into the final third and created three chances. He was key to United picking up their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2020.

Final Thoughts

Fans will now be eager for the Portuguese maestro to set a new Premier League record this season. Meanwhile, Fernandes has once again highlighted why United must do everything possible to tie him down to a new deal.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 74 touches

59 passes attempted

45 passes completed

9 passes into the final third

3 chances created

3 defensive contributions

1 big chances created

1 foul won

1 assist Match-winning quality. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QeMHSZPPaa — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 18, 2026

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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